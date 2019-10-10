The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education club met Oct. 4 in the home of Bonnie Smith.
Vice President Stephanie Colvin called the meeting to order. The flag salute was led by Carolyn Parnell, and the group read the creed. Bonnie Smith read a devotional, "What Would You Give." The Thought for the Day was that the County Fair was over.
Members answered the roll to whether they have waffle irons: Smith, Colvin, Theresa Sanders, Mary Pearce, Parnell, Beth Corn, and Marsha Gross. Minutes were motion for approval by Parnell, seconded by Theresa Sanders and passed. In the treasurer's report by Parnell, a check was presented from Best Choice for deposit.
Members report the Flea Market setup is Oct. 18, and the sale is Oct. 19. Booths are $20, and there are still booths to rent. Desserts for the kitchen will be provided by Smith and Parnell, beans provided by Sanders, and Corn will make cinnamon rolls. Parnell volunteered to help with the Country Store.
Member were reminded to fill out new membership forms and pay dues.
The Fall Extravaganza will be held Oct. 24, hosted by Cherokee County. The cost is $10 per participant, and registration is due by Oct. 11. Two door prizes will be donated by Smith and Sanders. Members will donate a dessert for the lunch and assist with the sign-in, snacks on arrival, and serve at the lunch.
A motion made by Theresa Sander to retain the slate of officers for the new year was seconded, and discussion passed. Officers are: President Ann Lamons, Vice President Stephanie Colvin, Secretary Bonnie Smith, and Treasurer Carolyn Parnell.
Members gave their community service reports. Each had been busy helping in the community, volunteering, attending school functions, helping with the County Fair, baking, and collecting for Blue Star Mothers.
The Leader Lesson was present by Sanders on "Waffle It" and "Back Yard Poultry Projects." She used refrigerated cinnamon rolls baked in a waffle iron and drizzled the frosting on top for the group to enjoy. She spoke regarding the "Back Yard Poultry Projects," and provided handouts on both topics.
The group enjoyed the refreshment provided by Lamons and Smith, as well as the waffle cinnamon rolls.
The next Park Hill OHCE meeting will be Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. in the home of Bonnie Smith. The meeting is open to the public. Learn about OHCE by contacting Ann Lamons at 918-931-1705, or Heather Winn at the OSU Extension office, 918-456-6163.
