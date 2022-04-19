Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education will hold a container garden workshop, taught by Colton Cantrell, agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, on Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m.
The workshop, which will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building, will focus on gardening for tomato plants. Park Hill OHCE leaders have invited anyone in the community who is interested in learning how to grow a container garden. Attendees should bring a container.
The soil has been provided by Elephant Rock Garden Supply and the plants will be supplied by Park Hill OHCE group. The container should be a 5 gallon bucket or similar size pot. RSVP by Wednesday, April 20, by calling 918-456-6163.
