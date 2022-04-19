Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors. &&