The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club will host a workshop on Monday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Guest speaker Desirae Bloom, community prevention specialist with Tahlequah Public Schools, will present “Hunger in Oklahoma and Nutrition," which will provide insight on how nutrition and hunger impact the community. Bloom will share available resources in Cherokee County for those facing nutritional challenges, as well as opportunities available for those wishing to support or volunteer their time to such programs.
A loaded bake potato luncheon will be served after the program. Those interested in learning more are welcome to attend.
