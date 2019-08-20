The Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club met Aug. 2, in the home of Bonnie Smith. President Ann Lamons called the meeting to order.
The flag salute was led by Rita Parnell, and the creed was read in unison. Bonnie Smith read a devotion titled "Pass it on." The thought for the day was that we need rain and a break in the heat.
Four members answered the roll call to "One free place they had visited in Oklahoma": Ann Lamons, Rita Parnell, Bonnie Smith and Carolyn Parnell. Minutes were provided in printed form and approved. The treasurer report was given by Carolyn Parnell, and approved.
President Ann Lamons gave a report on the OHCE State Meeting, titled "Welcome to the Passport to the Future of OHCE." On Monday, the meeting was called to order by an Oklahoma City county commissioner, and his message was: "Through OHCE, the friendship and fellowship is what bring us all together." There are special gifts and acts of kindness that members of OHCE do and the choices members make a difference in communities and neighborhoods.
There were 221 in attendance. Dr. Atiles welcome members by stating the passport is the next challenge for OHCE: "Think outside of the box and great things can be done."
At the awards ceremony, 298 award books turned in. Cherokee County turned in 32 award books, and won first place for the most books. Apron and Lace received four awards; Woodall Club received two awards; and Park Hill Club received two awards on County Membership Recruitment and Club Membership Recruitment.
Lamons reported on the County Fair, which is Sept. 10-14. Members need to be working on projects. Members need to help with checking in exhibits on Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon to 6 p.m. Judging the indoor exhibits will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The Flea Market will be Oct. 18-19. Lamons is taking names of those who want booths. A booth space is $20. Contact her at 918-931-1705.
There will be a Leader Lesson Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building lead by Heather Winn on "Embracing Aging."
The Quarterly OHCE club meeting will be held on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Community Building. Bring $2 for Back to School project.
Winn attended the meeting and gave all members the Master Volunteer test that will be sent in to the OHCE State office.
Hostess Rita Parnell and Carolyn Parnell served refreshment to members.
Lamons presented the Leader Lesson on "16 Health Benefits of Lemons" from the summer OHCE newsletter.
The next meeting will be Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at Bonnie Smith's home. Hostesses will be Stephanie Colvin and Marin Harp. All meetings are open to the public.
To learn more about OHCE, contact Lamons, or Winn at 918-456-6163.
