OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announcement Luncheon will take place May 25, with a Park Hill woman being one of the honorees.
This is the 96th class of honorees to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Jane Jayroe Gamble, Miss America 1967 and former broadcaster, will provide the invocation. Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner will serve as the master of ceremonies. Local stage actress Emily Pace will sing the National Anthem and Oklahoma.
One of the honorees at the luncheon will include Mary Golda Ross of Park Hill.
The first known Native American female engineer and the first female engineer in the history of Lockheed, Mary Golda Ross was born in the capital of the Cherokee Nation. She earned a degree in mathematics from Northeastern State Teachers College and graduated from Colorado State Teachers College with her master’s.
Like many, in 1942, Ross answered the call of World War II and joined Lockheed Aircraft Corporation as a mathematical research assistant. As part of the Advanced Development Projects group she worked to improve the design of the P-38 Lightning, a fighter plane used by the United States Army Air Forces. The study of how aircraft respond to aerodynamic forces was her specialty. A registered professional engineer following advanced coursework in aeronautical engineering, as the Cold War emerged she joined Lockheed’s Missiles and Space Company. There Ross worked on many projects, including the submarine-launched Polaris missile and the Agena launch vehicle which carried military, intelligence, and civilian payloads to space. Because much of her work is still classified, the full impact of her contributions remains unknown.
A lifelong advocate for women and Native people in engineering, she was a charter member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Women Engineers and was active in the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Ross was instrumental in the creation of and is featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and was featured on the Native American one-dollar coin more than a decade following her passing.
The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth floor at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum at 1400 Classen Drive in Oklahoma City. The Facebook video feed will begin at noon.
For more information about the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 16, purchasing tickets, or making a nomination to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, contact Brenda Schwartz, director of honoree and board relations, at 405-523-3209 or bbs@oklahomahof.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.