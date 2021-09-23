City officials and skaters say updates and upgrades continue to grow at the Tahlequah Skate Park.
City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento said there were a number of fixes to the skate attraction this last year.
“We have taken down the old pool restrooms and have converted that area into a pavilion where the skaters can have a shaded area to rest under,” said Torrento.
Wyley Henson, owner of Avenue Skateshop, said he usually spends about four hours a day at the park, when he’s not injured. Henson personally asked city administrators for more updates to the park as issues arose.
“I spoke with the city administration a few months back about getting some additional lighting. They set up another pole and it made a huge difference for us,” said Henson.
The city added the light on the north side of the park, and a group of skaters said the additional lighting has helped reduce shadows.
“Another one on [the other] side would be perfect because at night, there’s shadows and it makes it hard to skate,” said Stone Gibson. “It would help a little bit more if there was one on the other side and facing [toward the skate park.]
Henson said a shadowless environment is needed for skaters as it can reduce accidents and vandalism.
The skate park cost the city $349,750 to renovate back in 2017, and officials said the only real issue they are dealing with is the vandalism and graffiti.
“We try to keep the skate park a safe and clean environment for the community,” said Torrento.
Ryan Cady has been skateboarding for years and spends a lot of time at the park. He and a group of skaters said they’d love to see a water fountain in the park, as it’s needed.
“One would be perfect and two would be even better, but we just need a water fountain,” said Gibson.
The old city pool was turned into a bowl section where the skaters get more air, travel at higher speeds, and likely experience a greater thrill. Another request from the local skaters is added concrete to expand the space of where they skate.
“We’d want more [of the] park extended since it is kind of small,” said Cady.
Parks and Recreation and the maintenance department are who maintain the park daily.
