PARK PROTECTION: Citizens believe more lighting needed at Norris Park, and officials are working on it

Many area residents are expressing concerns about safety following the discovery of a man’s body in the women's bathroom at Norris Park, and most agree more lighting is needed.
Two women with Tahlequah Parks and Recreation discovered the body of 21-year-old Kenneth Tyler Scott on Dec. 9. Police Chief Nate King said authorities believe the incident took place between 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, and 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. A knife was found inside the bathroom, along with an object that could be used for blunt force.
As of Friday, Dec. 16, King said he is still awaiting an official report from the Medical Examiner’s Office before he releases further details. He did indicate that the investigation points in a different direction than most people believe.
People quickly speculated that Scott was either homeless, or killed by someone who is homeless. Issues were raised over the summer in regard to the homeless congregating at the city parks, and King has addressed those issues several times.
“We’re patrolling the parks especially after dark, even more so than during the daytime, like we always have,” said King. “The safety of Tahlequah is always a priority.”
During a Dec. 11 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they frequently visit the park, and if so, whether this incident would affect whether they continue doing so.
Dana Hutson said she and her kids visit the park often, and they use the bathrooms. However, Schuylir Armstrong said she’s always been afraid of the bathrooms and won’t use them unless it’s an emergency.
Readers were also asked if they’ve noticed specific issues that need to be addressed, and Cathy Cott said a real decision can’t be made until the full circumstances of this incident are known.
“That said, a lot more lighting and brighter lights, like those used on the walking trail, are needed. It’s pitch-black around the park and especially on Water [Avenue], east of the park,” she said.
Mayor Sue Catron, during that same forum, advised that the city and Tahlequah Public Works Authority received a grant of almost $100,000 last year to start upgrading the city’s lighting to LED.
“That first phase covered Downing, Choctaw, and much of Muskogee Avenue,” said Catron. “The second grant has been awarded and the lights are on order for this year.”
The mayor said the plan is to install some of those LED lights in the darkest areas of Tahlequah.
“We will continue applying for this lighting grant and working to upgrade the community to LED, but it cannot be accomplished at one time,” she said.
Many readers suggested having someone who is specifically designated to lock and unlock the bathroom doors, instead of having the automatic locks.
“Seems like the solution would be to have a designated person go around and lock/unlock all the park bathrooms at a certain time each day,” said Nicole Bauske.
King said the bathrooms are armed with automatic magnet locks that lock at night and unlock in the morning. Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who also participated in the forum, explained the doors are set to unlock at 8 a.m. and lock at 8 p.m.
“People will prop the doors open before they lock and then when they’re ready to go to bed, they kick the doorstop out and they’re locked in,” King said. “From time to time, we have people who manipulate the door in order to be able to gain access.”
Norris Park is equipped with operating cameras, and King said that is something over which the city’s IT department has control.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if they visit the park, and how concerned they are in terms of their family’s safety. Thirty-one percent are not concerned, but may be more watchful from now on, whereas 24 percent are very concerned to the point they won’t visit the park in the future. Twenty-three percent said they were somewhat concerned and they will take precautions.
