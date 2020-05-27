Parkhill giving away free plants

Parkhill Plants is hosting Keep Calm and Plant On, a community giveback event. Residents can get free vegetable plants Thursday, May 28, 4-6 p.m., at 3000 S. Muskogee Ave., which is the old Greenhaw Ford building. Each household can get three plants. Tomatoes, peppers and squash will be available.

