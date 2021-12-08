Parking violations common, but not all are cited

Local law enforcement officials say violations for parking on roadways are not uncommon, but city ordinances do allow a number of exceptions.
“It is and it isn’t, because it’s one of those gray areas," said Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King, asked if it's a problem. "Our city code does allow for curbside parking on the streets, as long as you’re facing in the correct direction."
According to city codes, no one should park a vehicle on any street for longer than 24 hours. The codes also state that no vehicles should be stopped or parked except in emergencies on a sidewalk, in front of a public or private drive, within an intersection, within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, on a crosswalk, within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection, and on the roadside of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.
“We do at times run into parking issues, especially in some of our older neighborhoods where the roads aren’t real wide,” said King.
It is unlawful for anyone with or without an official disability permit to park in a space accessible to a wheelchair ramp or wheelchair loading/unloading area. Vehicles in violation of handicap parking laws can be towed at the request of anyone unable to gain access or unable to move the vehicle, or at the request of law enforcement officers.
Cherokee County Deputy Court Clerk Wanita Falk said the fine for violating handicap parking laws is $548.
According to Tahlequah's city ordinances, it is the duty of the TPD or officers assigned by the chief of police to enforce all street traffic laws.
“I’d say regularly, not often, but regularly it’s something that we deal with,” said King.
Not every driver is ticketed or cited for making a poor choice in parking. King said it depends on the location and the situation.
“It’s officers' discretion when they respond: ticketed, warned, they could face impoundment of vehicle depending on the situation,” said King.
If a vehicle becomes disabled while in transit, the driver should try to get it off the roadway and make sure it’s not a hazard to other drivers. A vehicle can sit for up to 48 hours before it’s towed.
A parked vehicle doesn’t just create a nuisance for those traveling through or living in a particular area, but King said it’s safety issue for many reasons.
“It can be a safety issue depending on the location, the circumstances and how much of the roadway is blocked,” he said.
According to the city’s fee schedule, it’s a $160 fine for the traffic violation.
