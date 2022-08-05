OKLAHOMA CITY — Mike Gragg said he was skeptical when Avery Frix, then 22, first approached him at church and said he planned to run for the Oklahoma Legislature.
But Gragg said he quickly discovered that Frix’s soft spoken demeanor and youth belied a hard worker who spent days knocking on doors to meet constituents and who had the wisdom to take advice from those politically seasoned.
“The only way he doesn’t get my vote is if I die,” Gragg said.
The Muskogee resident said he’s watched Frix evolve from a “very shy individual” to someone who articulates what he believes. His votes largely align with his constituents’ beliefs, he keeps his promises, he’s allied himself with the right people and matured quickly.
“He’s shown that he can maneuver through the pond of alligators and do well,” Gragg said. “So I trust him that he’ll hold his moral and ethical values. It’s very tough to hang on to all of them when you get into Washington, D.C.”
After six years in the Oklahoma Legislature, Frix has shifted his sights to U.S. Congress and wants to be the Republican nominee for Second District, which covers 28 counties in eastern Oklahoma. He faces an Aug. 23 runoff.
“I’m not going to be somebody that you’re going to see that goes up to D.C. and gets on Fox News and screams and yells one way or the other,” Frix said. “I’m going to be somebody who works for the district, who finds common ground, who finds solutions and is able to get things done for the Second District to move that America First agenda forward, to move our conservative values forward.”
Now 28, Frix said he’s always tried to be part of the solution instead of the problem. He said it’s easy to sit in a corner and vote no on everything, then return home “and talk about the same issues every single election cycle because nothing ever gets done.”
But he said that’s not who he is.
Frix, of Muskogee, said he joined the race because he doesn’t like the direction the “liberal left” is moving the country.
“We’re not going to have a country if we continue down this path that we’re headed, and that’s why I want to stand up and fight for President Trump’s America First agenda,” Frix said. “We’ve got to get that accomplished, and we’ve got to get that implemented.”
Frix said the values America was founded on are “quickly, quickly eroding” under the direction the country is headed.
He said Congress must get inflation under control, restore energy independence and drilling so the country can produce its own energy and “stop begging other countries and our enemies for oil and gas.” He also said the United States needs to stop “the federal handouts” that he said provide an incentive for people not to work.
Frix also said he’s visited all 28 counties in the congressional district and spoken with law enforcement officers who warned him about the amount of fentanyl that is coming across the border into the state. Oklahoma is also experiencing human trafficking issues related to the southern border, he said.
“I always support legal immigration, but I think folks need to go through the legal process, and we’ve got to get that southern border secure,” Frix said.
He also said he opposes President Joe Biden’s pitch to forgive college loans because that will further contribute to the country’s deficit and it’s another “social program that we don’t need and that encourages people to be more reliant upon the government” rather than the private sector.
Frix said he brings a small business background to his candidacy. He grew up working in a small family business and then started his own management consulting business. His wife of almost two years owns a retail store in Muskogee that sells items such as gifts and women’s clothing.
Frix said he has a track record in the Oklahoma legislature of tackling big issues and finding common ground and common sense solutions to big problems.
“There’s always going to be things that we don’t agree on, that we disagree on, and we’ve got to be strong on our values,” Frix said. “We’ve also got to be able to sit down and have those conversations. I’ve done that in business. I’ve done that in the Legislature. That’s what I want to do in Congress - to find common ground, find solutions for these big issues that are facing our country."
