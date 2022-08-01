OKLAHOMA CITY — There’s nobody like Markwayne Mullin, a close friend says.
When his father ordered him to build a barbed wire fence on the family farm when he was in seventh grade, Mullin had no idea how to build it nor the desire to drive more poles than necessary into the tough Oklahoma soil.
“We used a tree and just went that direction then put a post,” laughed his lifelong friend Daniel Ice. “(His father) didn’t say to make it straight. He just said he wanted that pasture fenced, so he got a fence.”
That zig-zagging fence still stands decades later.
When he learned that Americans were trapped in Afghanistan as the 20-year war was ending, Mullin attempted his own clandestine rescue, leading to allegations that he threatened the Tajikistan ambassador and was traveling with large amounts of cash. Mullin in a fund-raising letter later accused President Joe Biden's administration of trying to kill him by revealing his location. He later changed to say the administration “nearly got me killed.”
“You realize that your biggest threat is not the Taliban,” Mullin said in an interview recently. “It’s your own country, it’s your own administration.”
While most of his colleagues hid when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Mullin stood just behind armed police officers, trying to reason with rioters who had broken the glass windows to the House Chamber.
“He’s different than anybody else for sure,” said Ice, a Norman resident, who has known Mullin since they were both children. “There is no other one like him.”
His friends are not at all surprised that Mullin, who has served eastern Oklahoma in the U.S. House for a decade, has his sights set on the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. They said Mullin rarely loses when he sets his mind to something, in large part because he’ll outwork all opponents and give everything that interests him 100%.
Those who know Mullin best describe him as driven and an incredibly hard worker who is always willing to roll up his sleeves and do whatever needs to be done — even if his tactics are different than expected.
He’s always had a streak of daredevil in him, with a past history of MMA fighting, bull riding and Jeep racing. But he’s also, friends say, a devoted family man, who adores his wife, Christie, of 25 years, and his six children, and leads a much less high-profile life back home in Westville, where he and his wife have quietly worked behind the scenes to try to make life better for Oklahoma families.
Mullin, 45, describes himself as “passionate.”
“I have a saying, you’re never going to change anything you’re willing to tolerate, and so I’m not someone who’s going to sit around and complain about something. I’m going to get involved in something,” he said. “If I’m going to take time to complain, then I’m going to take time to also do something about it.”
The owner of Mullin Plumbing, he said he first ran for the U.S. House because he was fed up with the lifelong public officials who had never had to sign the front of a paycheck.
Now he’s running for U.S. Senate because he said federal agencies and bureaucrats are running the country through presidential executive orders. The Senate has control over who heads those federal agencies. Washington D.C. politicians, meanwhile, are putting a strain on business owners.
“There has to be some accountability put in those agencies because it’s killing business owners,” Mullin said. “The government’s job was never to create jobs. It was creating an environment for entrepreneurs who create those jobs. And they’ve got it backward.”
Mullin said he’s built friendships with lawmakers from both parties, and is willing to reach across the aisle when necessary. He said he can’t accomplish anything alone in the U.S. Senate, but plans to begin work to limit the size of government his first year.
When he was first elected to the U.S. House, Mullin created and continues to lead a bipartisan workout group. Most days, the workout is written on a whiteboard.
“We don’t talk about politics,” Mullin said. “If you actually talk about politics, you have to do burpees. We get to know each other. We get to know people that way.”
