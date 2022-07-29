CLAREMORE — A state senate candidate from Rogers County is being called out for what critics say is hate speech targeting a number of different groups.
District 2 Republican candidate Jarrin Jackson has made posts that are criticized as anti-Semitic, homophobic and that insult Islam.
Jackson has tens of thousands of followers from across the country on sites such as Telegram, TruthSocial and Rumble. He also has promoted false information about the 2020 presidential election and rhetoric about vaccines and COVID-19 that medical experts say is dangerous.
Those critics also want Republican leaders to repudiate what Jackson is saying.
Rogers County GOP Chair Bill Pearson said his chapter remains neutral on candidates until after the runoff election later this month. He said he had no response to Jackson’s posts or remarks or those by any other candidate in the runoff.
On his campaign website, Jackson said he and his wife “homestead” south of Claremore and homeschool their three children. They attend a Collinsville church. Jackson writes that he’s a sixth-generation Oklahoman, a 2008 West Point graduate, and an Afghanistan war veteran who received two Bronze stars for combat. In one post, he wrote that he saw kids with suicide vests deployed against soldiers in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2015.
Jackson, who once told supporters that he has “multiple failed businesses to my credit,” is also a self-published author who operates an ammunition company with customers in every state “except those that hate guns.”
It’s also unclear where Jackson resides in Rogers County nor how old he is. A state law allowed Jackson to block public access to his candidacy paperwork, and he uses a UPS store in Claremore as his address for ethics paperwork.
Despite that, Jackson received the most votes in June’s Republican primary, guaranteeing him a spot in the Aug. 23 runoff election.
While he secured the most votes in the Rogers County primary last month, he has acknowledged publicly that his Telegram supporters largely fund his candidacy.
Ethics Commission disclosures show that he’s raised over $159,000, which includes a nearly $60,000 personal loan. He reports raising nearly $100,000 from individuals living in 43 other states and Thailand. Only about 60 donors reported an Oklahoma address. Of those, roughly a dozen live within or close to the boundaries of the legislative district he’s seeking to represent. He’s accepted no funding from PACs.
Jackson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
‘Complicit in hate’
Among his comments, Jackson has said, “The god of Islam is a manmade God … It’s a demon-inspired God. It’s not a real God. You will go to hell if you are a Muslim. …”
Adam Soltani, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), took issue with Republican leaders who have not condemned Jackson’s posts and comments.
“I feel personally and professionally that we live in a world where you really can’t remain neutral anymore, and by saying that I want to stay neutral when there is a clear indication that somebody is being hateful toward a group of people, you’re complicit in that hate,” he said.
Soltani said Jackson appears to be “a textbook Christian nationalist,” and condemned Christian nationalism, which he said politicizes Christianity.
“The vast majority of Oklahomans are not hateful people and would not support hate toward any group of individuals,” Soltani said. “And any elected official should represent not only the people in their district, but the people of Oklahoma.”
Soltani said the former leader of the state GOP Party, John Bennett, was not only promoting conspiracy theories and divisiveness, but also allowed some of the smaller Republican district chapters to post negative comments about Islam, Muslims and other minority groups. Bennett also was criticized for making comments that were characterized as Islamaphobic, and came under fire for comparing COVID-19 rules to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.
His replacement, A.J. Ferate, could not be reached for comment by CNHI, but told the Oklahoma City newspaper recently: "Any sort of anti-Semitism that may exist within the Republican Party has no place within the Republican Party, and I will not tolerate it.”
Ferate did not address comments targeting other groups or spreading false information about vaccines or the 2020 presidential election.
“The Republican Party in Oklahoma has done a very poor job of controlling the people who serve in that party or run for House or Senate in that party and has emboldened them to promote this type of hate,” Soltani said.
Alan Levenson, director of the University of Oklahoma Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies, said he’s glad the head of the state GOP recently condemned anti-Semitism, but wants other GOP leaders to condemn hate speech, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.