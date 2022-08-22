OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Walters said he wants to upend Oklahoma’s education system by taking a “very direct approach,” getting it back on track by removing “extremism” and “indoctrination” in schools and increasing fiscal transparency and school choice.
Walters, a Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, said Oklahomans are tired of ranking poorly in many education categories.
“I have a real sense of urgency to improve our education system so that all of our kids have success,” Walters said.
He faces an Aug. 23 runoff against Republican opponent April Grace. The winner faces a Democratic challenger in November’s general election.
Whoever voters choose will face a slate of complex problems including teacher shortages, lagging teacher and staff pay, and national rankings that continue to indicate low educational outcomes and underfunding of public schools. Also, another legislative fight over vouchers and diverting public funding to private schools and homeschool students looms.
Walters is an unapologetic supporter of allowing tax dollars to be spent on families who homeschool their children or send them to private schools, though he doesn’t call them vouchers, and of expanding school choice. He’s critical of the Legislature’s public school open transfer policies, saying they don’t go far enough and too many children are still being denied transfers due to capacity and the decision of “a government bureaucrat.”
He said he is proud that Oklahoma was among the first states to ban the teaching of critical race theory, and believes that any school that attempts to push “indoctrination over academics” should lose its accreditation and any superintendent that allows that should lose their certification.
A former classroom teacher with about a decade of teaching experience, Walters acknowledges that Oklahoma ranks toward the bottom in many national indicators — including funding for public schools — but said funding is not everything.
He said while lawmakers have invested in the overall system, they have not done enough to ensure that money is getting into the classroom. The money must go to teacher pay, classroom resources and “not going to grow bureaucracy, (and) not going to grow programs to push indoctrination and not academics.”
“We have not changed the system to be better for every single kid as an individual,” Walters said. “And so that’s where you hear me say things like we need to unpack funding so that it follows kids and their choices.”
Walters, who serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education secretary, said the state needs more tax dollars spent in the classroom, and that will come through transparency and accountability of education budgets and ensuring that schools are using it in the classroom.
He said he’s concerned about the accountability and transparency of the dollars that are already being spent and said for the first time they’re auditing the State Department of Education, which has “liberal Democrat Joy Hofmeister running that department.”
“We want to ensure that she’s been using money appropriately,” he said.
In an email, the State Department of Education said every dollar received and expended is publicly reported to the penny on the state’s financial transparency website. Local-level expenditures are also made available on the Oklahoma School Report Card website.
The agency said “it is worth noting” that a federal audit recently probed the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER Fund, which was federal COVID-19 aid. The audit found that the only money that could be fully accounted for was what the governor’s office gave to the State Department of Education to administer. The same could not be said of the remaining $31 million administered outside Department of Education oversight.
The federal funds were supposed to be given to low-income families for education-related purchases, but a July federal audit found that the state should return about $653,000 because families were allowed to spend the funds on non-education related items like televisions, Christmas trees and air conditioners. It also called on Oklahoma to audit another $5.5 million that may also need to be returned.
Continued...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.