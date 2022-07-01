There are more civilian firearms in the United States than there are civilians, more licensed gun dealers than grocery stores and McDonald’s franchises combined and more deaths by firearms than by traffic accidents.
Guns are an indelible part of the entirety of American culture, an aspect venerated or vilified depending on who’s engaged in the conversation.
Gary Bayne, of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, owns dozens of firearms — from handguns to long guns including AR-15-style rifles. He’s a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, medically retired law enforcement and a certified instructor in firearms training and gun safety.
Bayne says he supports legislation intended to reduce gun violence: safe storage requirements, universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders.
“Half the people who own firearms should probably not,” Bayne said. “It blows my mind that there’s no standards or guidelines for someone to be trained on something that could take a human life in a matter of seconds.”
Heidi Otiker, 40, of Kokomo, Indiana, bought a pistol when she became a mother. She says that protecting her children and herself was the priority reason for the purchase.
She carries routinely, and she stresses gun safety as an owner — so much so that she thinks training should be a prerequisite when purchasing a gun.
“I should have the right to protect myself,” Otiker said. “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. You can’t just categorize every gun owner in this country to be a killer.”
There were an estimated 393 million civilian-owned guns in the U.S. compared to 326 million citizens in 2017, according to an oft-cited global study by the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey.
That was before the pandemic supercharged a record rush on guns and ammo in 2020 and 2021.
The average gun owner owns five firearms, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey. A Pew Research Center survey found that 7 in 10 gun owners own handguns, the most popular firearm. That’s followed by rifles and shotguns.
Ownership is constitutionally backed by the Second Amendment, observed by ardent supporters as an essential tool to protect life and home – and guard against government tyranny without having to fire a single shot.
Val Finnell is the Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America. He said gun owners are too often pegged as only having concern for their firearms, nothing else. The 2nd Amendment provides a right to the protection of life and property, he said, a right bestowed by God and anterior to government dictates.
“There’s certainly a greater interest in going back to the root of what the 2nd Amendment actually means,” Finnell said. “I think the evolution (of gun culture) has been more to return to what the original understanding was of our right to keep and bear arms.”
Deadliest year on record
But gun violence increasingly plagues American life.
Daily shootings in cities and rural towns. Suicides committed out of public sight, keeping them out of the public's mind. Devastating instances of mass public shootings such as the May incidents, with 10 Black persons murdered while shopping in a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., and 19 children and two teachers massacred inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
More people died in 2020 of gun-related injuries in the U.S. than in any other year on record, according to a Pew Research Center report citing the most recently available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
That same year, 22.8 million guns were sold in the U.S., the highest total available per industry estimates, a Forbes report found.
Guns are used in more than half of suicides and in 4 of 5 homicides in the U.S., CDC data shows.
The rate of gun homicides jumped 35% from 2019 to 2020, increasing the most among young to middle-aged Black males.
Suicide rates were about flat in that same time frame, with middle-aged to older white males most at risk.
Josh Fleitman, Western Pennsylvania manager with CeaseFirePA, a gun violence prevention group, said manufacturers and gun rights advocates have strategically created paranoia around the concept that any regulatory measure will result in mass confiscation.
“I think we have seen a hardening and more of a radicalization of the culture among a minority of gun owners,” Fleitman said. “They’ve in many ways become radicalized.”
“The real tyranny is the terror people feel at the ever-present fear of gun violence. If we can’t send our kids to school without being terrified, we’re not actually free,” Fleitman said.
An incalculable gap
There seems no good measure of the political gap separating advocates for gun rights and those for gun violence prevention.
The historic tradition of individualism in the U.S. may give some understanding to how the nation reached this point, suggested Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
"We are fundamentally more individually oriented than people in other nations,” Reeher said. "In our thinking, we start with individuals; we don't start with communities and we don't start with collectives. And it's reflected in a lot of things. We have a Bill of Rights that is baked into our Constitution.”
"Those are individual rights — the rights of individuals against the government.”
'Two different worlds'
David Yamane, sociology professor at Wake Forest University, shifted his research focus from religion to guns in 2011. He’s a gun owner and defines himself as a liberal. He’s led studies tracking shifts within America’s gun culture.
Hunting and recreation had once been the main factor for gun ownership. In the 2000s, self-defense took precedence. Yamane calls the shift Gun Culture 2.0.
“Self-defense was always part of the reason people owned guns, it just wasn’t the center of the culture,” Yamane said.
Yamane likened civil unrest around police brutality and racism in recent years to social movements in the 1960s. Concerns about crime grew beginning in the middle 20th Century. It’s grown in the decades since, manifesting as the dominant theme of 21st Century gun ownership.
The latest Gallup polling showed 88% of respondents most often cited self-defense as the reason they own a firearm followed by target shooting and hunting. In 2000, 65% of respondents to Gallup cited self-defense, slotted between target shooting and hunting.
“I think we often times live in two different worlds,” Yamane said. “We have a world of gun owners for whom guns are very normal and most of the outcomes they see with guns are positive. People outside of gun culture largely see negative outcomes with guns. It’s easy for those two sides to misunderstand each other.”
In the Texas Legislature following the Uvalde shooting, there were calls for reform but also for protection of gun rights.
The older sister of victim Jacklyn “Jackie" Cazares urged lawmakers to honor her sister and other victims and pass restrictive gun legislation.
“I’m here begging for you guys to do something; to change something because the people that were supposed to keep her safe at school, they failed,” said 17-year-old Jazmin Cazares.
Immediately afterward, Suzanna Hupp, a gun rights advocate and former Texas legislator, testified that a former law barring concealed carry caused her to leave her firearm in her car parked outside a restaurant in Killeen, Texas, when a mass shooting occurred in 1991. Twenty-three people were killed, including both of her parents, and Hupp urged the lawmakers to consider the potential consequences of gun control.
“I was mad as hell at the time, at my legislators, because they felt they had legislated me and other people in that restaurant out of the right to be able to protect ourselves and our families,” Hupp said. “Let's be clear that the gun is just a tool. It's a tool that can be used to kill a family, but it's a tool that can be used to protect a family.”
