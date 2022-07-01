Schadenfreude, violence
Jennifer Carlson, a sociologist and associate professor at the University of Arizona, cites Yamane’s work in her own studies into gun culture.
Carlson said the 1960s were the last time a majority of Americans supported a ban on handguns, the primary weapon for committing crimes and also for self-defense. It dipped below 50% that decade and never recovered, she said.
“I think that right there is the datapoint that told us the story of the shift,” Carlson said.
Data on gun sales back up recent trends of surges in election years. When President Barack Obama was elected, Carlson said there was a sense that Democrats would pursue heavy regulations on guns. That sense remained when presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton sought office in The White House. But Donald Trump won instead, sending gun manufacturing downward the following year. Carlson called it the “Trump slump.”
There came a point between 2010 and 2020 when rhetoric around guns became more vitriolic, Carlson said. Political partisanship became more evident among conservatives and liberals.
Carlson referred to an academic study from 2019, titled “Lethal Mass Partisanship” by Nathan Kalmoe of Louisiana State University and Lilliana Mason of University of Maryland. In it, two surveys were conducted with questions centered around moral disengagement, taking pleasure in a political opponent’s misfortune and violence.
The questions range from whether only one particular party wants to improve the country to whether one wished an opponent would get sick and die to whether violence is justified to achieve particular political goals.
The study concluded that between 40-60 percent embraced partisan moral disengagement but just 5-15 percent embraced partisan schadenfreude or endorsed partisan violence.
“Even so, their views represent a level of extreme hostility among millions of American partisans today that has not been documented in modern American politics,” the study’s authors wrote.
Fears drive up sales
Wade Cummings is general manager of Georgia Gun Club, a gun shop and range in Buford, Georgia. Semiautomatic weapons are the most popular type of firearm sold at his store and anywhere else, Cummings said, especially when the 1994 federal “assault weapons” ban expired in 2004.
The pandemic year of 2020 saw gun and ammo sales skyrocket in the U.S.
Georgia and Tennessee each had more than 900,000 background checks for first-time gun owners that year; Alabama, more than 1 million.
Inventory was low as domestic manufacturing dipped from a peak of 11.5 million new guns made in 2016. The industry couldn’t meet demand even as manufacturing in 2020 nearly matched the previous high.
“We never saw anything like we saw in 2020, though. It was insane,” Cummings said. “People are coming back and buying the gun that they wanted a year and a half ago. So those numbers it's a lot higher than 2021.”
Byron Gentry, 37, owns Infinity Solutions in Portage, Indiana, one of the largest firearms training facilities in Northern Indiana. Gentry is an NRA-certified weapons instructor. The first gun he bought, at age 18, was an AR-15-style rifle. The self-described 2nd Amendment absolutist preaches safe weapons handling.
“The largest portion of people that I’m noticing that are buying guns are people that are scared they’re going to get banned,” Gentry said, referring to semiautomatic rifles. “I taught a class and probably about 20% of that class had bought an AR-15 either during the Obama scare or during the last couple of months or when we had a lot of the rioting (following the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota). And they bought it because they were scared, but they were mostly scared that it was going to get banned.”
'Gun laws ... save lives'
The codification of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act seemed a monumental moment when in late June, Congress adopted the measure and President Joe Biden signed it into law — monumental not so much for the bill’s scope and potential impact but for the fact that it was passed at all.
The bill amends current law to clarify who needs a federal license to sell firearms and enhances background check for those under 21 when purchasing a gun to include juvenile mental health records. It also aims to close the “boyfriend loophole” to prevent a domestic abuser from working around prohibited weapon possession laws.
Total aid carried in the bill is estimated at $13 billion, largely for mental health and school supports such as crisis intervention, remote consultations through community behavioral health clinics, school mental health counseling and training.
Prior to this bill, it’d been about 30 years since a significant regulation on weapons possession was enacted, the federal ban on “assault weapons” that expired in 2004.
“God willing it’s going to save a lot of lives,” Biden said after signing the bill.
Gun violence prevention advocates seek greater layers of regulation and accountability for the trade and possession of firearms, like red flag laws for temporary repossession when credible threats of harm are made, universal background checks and heightened age limits.
There’s also a push for bans on “assault weapons,” a refer to certain semiautomatics like AR-15-style rifles.
AR-15s are mass-produced and appealing for adaptability and performance, featuring an array of add-ons that are functional or cosmetic. They’re light and powerful. They’re the style of rifles used in the Buffalo and Uvalde killings; in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 in 2018; in the country music festival shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 in 2017; at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, where 12 were killed in 2012.
It’s important to note that rifles aren’t the most common weapon used in mass shootings. Semiautomatic handguns were used in 77% of mass shootings studied by The Violence Project, supported by the National Institute of Justice. That same study found that 77% of weapons used in mass shootings were purchased legally, 13% illegally and 19% of the weapons used were stolen.
Massachusetts boasts some of the toughest laws in the nation regulating firearms. The Bay State first implemented a ban on assault weapons in 1998, when a similar federal law was already in place. In 2004, Republican Gov. Mitt Romney signed a permanent ban into law before the federal policy elapsed. It has survived several legal challenges.
In 2014, lawmakers gave police chiefs the right to go to court to deny firearms ID cards to buy rifles or shotguns to people whom they feel are unsuitable. A red flag law was instituted allowing firearms to be confiscated from gun owners undergoing mental health crises.
Gun control advocates say the strict requirements have given the largely urban state one of the lowest gun death rates in the nation, while not infringing on people's right to bear arms.
“Gun laws absolutely save lives,” said John Rosenthal, a gun owner and co-founder of Stop Handgun Violence. “Here in Massachusetts, we regulate guns like cars, both of which are inherently dangerous consumer products.”
N.Y. law struck down
New York, too, has some of the strictest state gun control measures in the nation. Further restrictions were added following the Buffalo shooting. The 18-year-old charged in that case had acquired a semi-automatic rifle despite being investigated for alleged threats made against a school he had attended one year earlier. The new age-limit for such purchases is 21.
The state's red flag law for emergency firearms confiscation was strengthened to allow health care providers to ask judges to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be at risk to themselves or others. Previously, extreme risk protection orders had to be initiated by police, schools or relatives.
Another New York law, however, was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The state’s restriction on concealed carry permits to those with specific demonstrated need was undone by the High Court, effectively strengthening an individual’s right to carry in public.
Tom King was introduced to guns when he began using a BB gun and an air rifle as an 11-year-old member of the Boy Scouts. That was 64 years ago, and today he is president of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, as well as a board member of the National Rifle Association.
King urged the NRA’s backing of the lawsuit that culminated with the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the concealed-carry case.
The advocates who want to impose additional restrictions on law-abiding gun owners are fighting a losing battle, he argued.
"Once you get outside of the cities, you're never going to get rid of the gun culture," King said.
CNHI State Reporters Asia Ashley of Georgia, Joseph Mahoney of New York, Christian Wade of Massachusetts, Ali Linan of Texas and Kim Dunlap of the Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune contributed to this report.
