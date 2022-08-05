Continued from part 1:
Frix also said he’d like to see compromises among the tribes, state leaders and the state’s Congressional delegation regarding the ongoing dispute over the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which found that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation land.
“I’m committed 100% to working together with all of those groups trying to find common ground, trying to bring people to the table because there’s no way that we’re going to get 435 members of Congress to vote on this until we get some agreement among our own state here in Oklahoma because this is an issue that only affects Oklahoma,” Frix said.
He said the McGirt outcome shouldn’t be an “us-versus-them” sort of battle, but believes it’s unrealistic that one member of Congress can go up there and push legislation through without Oklahomans first being on the same page.
“I am the pro law-and-order candidate in this race. We need law and order in our state,” Frix said. “But in order for us to achieve that, we’ve got to get everybody to the table and find those solutions.”
Frix, who grew up in Muskogee, said he respected and admired his grandfather, who worked hard to build the family business.
“One of the things that I admired most about him was he was a very good businessman, but he also never was ashamed to share the gospel and share his faith,” Frix said.
He said that with every decision he makes, he tries to put God first. He’s a member of the First Baptist Church Muskogee.
“We always want to make sure that we spend appropriate time in prayer, praying about these decisions that affect our state, affect our nation for generations to come,” Frix said.
Charles McCall, of Atoka, the Speaker of the Oklahoma House, said he first met Frix when he was running as a Republican for a House seat that had long been held by Democrats. He said Frix has a strong work ethic, the ability to listen to people and became the first Republican to represent the district in years.
“Avery represents the values of the people of CD-2 very, very well,” said McCall, who also lives in the district. “He listens. I don’t think he goes in with preconceived ideas or notions.”
McCall said Frix isn’t a “bombastic person,” and is a bit reserved compared to other public officials, but he’s always focused on representing and doing well by his constituents and never does things with the expectation of getting credit.
McCall said he also has learned that Frix is “a fighter” and is tenacious in pursuit of a goal or legislation that will benefit his district.
And, he said Frix has demonstrated a willingness to act and not accept the status quo.
“I think Avery tries to find the most conservative way to tackle those problems, but he doesn’t shy away from big problems and big issues,” McCall said. “And we’ve had some in Oklahoma he’s helped take head on, and our state is doing very well economically because of some of those tough decisions.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
