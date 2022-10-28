Bishop views the “very conservative rhetoric” as part of a national movement to persuade political leaders and parents not to trust public schools and to promote the idea that they need to be privatized.
“The more that we can continue to throw out the words like ‘indoctrination,’ book banning, all these manufactured cultural wars that are happening, it is specifically designed to cause distrust,” Bishop said. “And that saddens me for him as an educator that he would not want what’s best for our students.”
Bishop said the curriculum that Walters is pushing doesn’t fit Oklahoma values.
The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2019 adopted the state’s current social study standards, which were written by Oklahomans and incorporated Oklahoma values, she said. The standards are up for review every six years.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who leads a public school legislative committee, said the Legislature adopted historically accurate history and social studies standards.
Rather than focusing on issues like implementing vouchers or changing curriculum, McBride said Walters should be focused on how to increase test scores and student outcomes and how to better educate the state’s future workforce.
“He needs to focus on education. Reading. Writing. Arithmetic,” McBride said. “We already teach history in schools in Oklahoma.”
Jacob Rosecrants, of Norman, who worked as a history teacher before being elected to the Legislature, said Walters’ “wedge issues” are not helping to improve public schools. Oklahoma’s history teachers don’t teach from “a side,” but focus instead on teaching critical thinking skills so that students can make up their own minds, he said.
“I don’t need some guy coming in and saying this is required training from Hillsdale College,” he said. “Just do a quick Google search on that, and you’ll see exactly how far Christian right it is. It has no place in public schools whatsoever. It certainly doesn’t need to be required training.”
He said religious persecution was part of the reason America was founded, but not the sole reason, and questioned whether Walters has already taught God-centered lessons about the nation’s founding in his classrooms.
“Did he teach what he’s saying right now?” Rosecrants asked. "Was he teaching that when he was a history teacher? Because that’s indoctrination.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
