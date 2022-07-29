‘Cynical thing’
“I don’t think staying neutral is a principled position where somebody is spreading hate and defamation of other groups,” Levenson said. “It’s a cynical thing to say you’re going to be neutral about anybody, right or left, who was spreading hatred and division. And certainly, that seems to be the one formula in American politics right now that’s awfully popular, and I wish it weren’t, like most people.”
Jackson has made anti-Semitic remarks including writing that “I don’t care what Jews think,” that he’s not “beholden to Jews or any other group.”
Levenson said he believes Jackson is “on the fringes,” not only in general, but among the ranks of Christians he’s met in Oklahoma and that Jackon’s views don’t reflect the way most Oklahomans think or what they believe.
He also said Jackson represents a “pretty fire-and-brimstone kind of religiosity, in which absolutely everybody on the planet is doomed to hell, except people who believe just exactly how you believe.”
The LGBTQ+ community is also a frequent target of Jackson’s comments. In a video about June’s Pride month, he said that it would be “deliciously ironic and eternally entertaining if God comes back today, gets us up out of here and then burns the whole place down. It would be amazing.”
He also said most people are not gay and find it disgusting whenever “they see other dudes kissing.”
“ … And yet we’re supposed to celebrate this? (Jackson laughs) Supposed to treat it like it’s normal. It ain’t normal.”
Alex Wade, interim executive director at Oklahomans for Equality, said there’s “an unfortunate attitude among bigoted Oklahomans that difference is not welcome and that everyone feels the same as they do.”
“Just because candidates like Jarrin Jackson think we don’t belong doesn’t make it so,” Wade said. “We are just as Oklahoman as he is and have the right to live and love in the state we call home.”
‘Dehumanizing’ speech
The Rev. Alexis Engelbrecht, with the First Christian Church in Claremore, also repudiated Jackson’s views. She said they do not reflect Jesus' teachings to love one another and to care for the marginalized and oppressed.
"I am very concerned for the people Mr. Jackson dehumanizes in these statements,” Engelbrecht said. “Jesus was Jewish, as were his disciples. Jesus' teachings were influenced by the prophets in the Hebrew Bible, so to say such things about a faith tradition with which Christians share sacred texts is a misunderstanding and misuse of scripture and history.”
An ordained Disciples of Christ minister with a Master of Divinity degree, Engelbrecht said the type of love Jesus reveals in his teachings and ministry is a love that does not discriminate, but instead responds to needs and connects people.
“As is stated on our website: 'We agree that God’s love extends to all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, political ideology, age, gender identity/expression, mental and physical ability, or any other designation that has brought them the pain of exclusion and discrimination by the Church and society,'" she said.
Engelbrecht said First Christian Church Claremore does not believe homosexuality is a sin and welcomes members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I want people who are part of the groups Mr. Jackson targets to know there is a faith community in Claremore, Oklahoma, with members who strive to treat each person as a precious child of God,” she said. “We want to share messages of compassion and care that lead to reconciliation, liberation, and peace.”
Despite Jackson’s support for the Second Amendment, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association has endorsed Ally Seifried, his runoff opponent. Don Spencer, who heads the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, did not return a message seeking comment.
Seifried said, when asked for comment: “Our words matter, and serious times require serious leaders … I look forward to providing positive leadership for our district that is conservative, thoughtful and in line with America First policies.”
The State Medical Association also condemned comments Jackson has made that “COVID shots kill,” that politicians have been “paid off and purchased” by the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer and that Oklahomans don’t really need the shot because COVID hasn’t really killed that many people.
COVID-19 has had a devastating toll on Oklahoma families for more than two years, said Dr. David Holden, president of the organization.
“Throughout this time, dangerous anti-vaxx rhetoric has contributed to the deaths of more than 16,000 Oklahomans and endangered thousands more,” he said. “With such loss, Oklahoma cannot afford to have leaders who reject science and the realities of COVID,” Holden said.
Jackson also said he classifies himself as an “undocumented Eastern Cherokee” because when his ancestors were forced to move to Oklahoma, they said, “We hate white people (and) we ain’t signing that garbage,” referring to the Dawes Rolls.
Regarding the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which found that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation land, Jackson said “(skin color) doesn’t mean that you’re more politically protected or less politically protected based on how brown you are. Amen.”
The Cherokee Nation didn’t respond to a message left seeking comment.
