He's remained in contact with Shannon over the years. He watched as Shannon met his wife of nearly 21 years and became a father to two children. Perry said he was among those who encouraged Shannon to run for the open U.S. Senate seat.
"I thought it would be a very unique opportunity for the citizens of this state to get behind this young African American man and support him for a number of reasons," Perry said.
Shannon said his focus would be on making the U.S. military the strongest in the world, reducing the size of the national debt and securing the southern border. In his mind, securing the border should be a multi-pronged effort that includes building the southern wall, better tracking who is entering and exiting the country and ending birthright citizenship, which he said was never intended for "people who broke our laws and came to our country illegally."
He also remains a big defender of former President Donald Trump's "America First agenda," even though Trump ultimately endorsed his opponent. While he still considers Trump to be a friend, Shannon also said Trump doesn't always get his endorsements right.
"The endorsement that I'm really paying attention to, that I'm really focused on, is the endorsement of the Oklahoma voters because that's the one that is going to matter on Aug. 23," he said.
Shannon says that he's "a strong, strong proponent of term limits" and has signed a pledge to support any legislation seeking limits. He said if federal lawmakers can't get their job done in a couple of terms, then they probably need to let someone else have a try.
He also said longer tenure doesn't mean more effectiveness because he believes the national debt is increasing, the country's enemies have gotten stronger, the country's military capabilities have been undermined and the economy is weaker.
He also believes any agreements dealing with the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision, which decided that large swathes of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation land, need to be "an Oklahoma-first decision." That means the governor and other state leaders need to be working with tribes to come up with a solution. The last thing Shannon said he wants is out-of-state Democrats deciding what's best for the state.
Todd Lamb, of Guthrie, said Shannon is "charismatic, sincere, kind and he's got a good heart."
He also said Shannon is a "visionary" who led the state House at a time when the Republican Party was still beginning to hold majorities in state government. The two met nearly two decades ago while in law school and then worked closely together while serving in the Legislature and then after Lamb was elected lieutenant governor.
"I think his leadership qualities are special, and he's a fantastic communicator," Lamb said. "I think that's very important for any candidate, particularly anybody that's holding office. He's a gifted orator."
He said Shannon had been mulling a potential run for Senate long before Jim Inhofe announced plans to step down.
"We've been diverse locally in our state for a very long time," Lamb said. "But I think in light of national politics, T.W. Shannon could say things and communicate in ways that a lot of candidates and a lot of U.S. senators can't."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
