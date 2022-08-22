Walters said the vendor breached the contract, and said they would be held accountable. He said Oklahoma is now actively suing the vendor. However, the federal audit found that the state did not use an internal spending control option offered by the vendor nor did it review expenditures.
The vendor, ClassWallet, did not respond to an email requesting comment.
Critics say that Walters’ outspoken views are a concern.
“He is absolutely the most divisive,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
The two previously worked together on one of Rosecrants’ keystone legislative policies, and bonded over being former history teachers. He said Walters liked to build relationships and have conversations with the goal of improving educational outcomes. He said Walters is genuinely a nice person.
“I can’t tell if this is really how he truly believes or if this is just ambition to try to get in good with people who do believe this way,” Rosecrants said. “I’m not going to say it’s an erasure of who I thought this guy was, but it’s definitely an about-turn in his personality and in the things that he seems to care about. Again, it just befuddles me.”
Rosecrants said campaign finance records also show that Walters is backed financially by an “an all-star lineup” of people who traditionally haven’t been “friendly to public schools.”
Walters said it’s insulting to question his beliefs and motives. They’re genuine. He also shrugged off concerns that he’s polarizing, and said that he has a broad coalition of Oklahomans who support him, including financial supporters who want to improve the state’s education system. He loves talking about education — even with Oklahomans who see things differently.
While crisscrossing the state spreading his campaign message, he said he consistently hears from parents, teachers and community members that they want a better education system that sets their children up for success.
“They want more freedom, more options,” he said. “They want to support the best and brightest teachers. They want accountability over administrators and schools that have gone woke. They want to keep a focus on academics.”
Stitt remains one his strongest supporters.
He said if Oklahoma is going to be Top 10 in education, it can’t keep doing the same things that are leading to worsening outcomes for students. Stitt believes Walters will make a fantastic state superintendent, and added, if “there’s people that are criticizing him (it’s) because he’s standing up for parents.”
“I don’t see your parents saying that,” he said of the criticism. “I just hear more of the establishment saying that, or the education establishment.”
Stitt first met Walters on the campaign trail when Walters was teaching in McAlester. He thought so highly of him that a few years later he appointed Walters as his secretary of education.
“He makes you feel good,” Stitt said. “He laughs a lot, and (is) really, really smart and a hard worker.”
Stitt said Walters has a strong influence on his education policy decisions and said Walters worked on legislation to help public schools acquire a new source of funding for buildings as well as develop policies that aim to increase teacher pay and give parents more choices. Stitt said superintendents should pay teachers “market and not just rely on us raising the minimum level.”
To tackle teacher shortages, Walters said the state is going to have to continue to show that it’s not going to “allow indoctrination in the classroom” or to be pushed by administrators. He said teachers complain weekly that their curriculum is not aligned with what they’re supposed to be doing.
“We need to ensure that teachers are getting money in the classroom, teachers are getting money into their teacher pay, that we’re not continuing to increase administration around the state,” Walters said. “We continue to invest in education, but the investment is going to bureaucracy.”
Walters also said “it’s a shame” that so many districts across the state pay the legally required minimum amount to teachers.
“Why in the world would anybody want to pay the legally required minimum?” he asked.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said data proves that schools are investing as much money as possible into teacher pay. Paying beyond the state minimum is tied to a district’s overall budget and revenue. Districts that have higher property tax revenue — typically urban and suburban — have the ability to pay higher salaries and are doing so. Rural districts, which lack a significant local tax base, are the ones that pay the minimum salary or very close to it.
Districts can’t afford “market” salaries.
“We’re not able to pay market because we do not have the market revenue of regional states,” Hime said. “It would take $1.2 billion in additional funding for us to get to the average revenue per student of schools in our region.”
He also said state law already limits administrative costs, and most schools have much lower administrative functions than surrounding states. Administrative supports though are tied to better job quality for teachers.
Katherine Bishop, Oklahoma Education Association president, said teachers are disappointed, frustrated and leaving Oklahoma’s classrooms because of the ongoing political rhetoric that many consider a “manufactured culture war,” and what they view as “massive amounts of disrespect” from some officials.
“(Culture wars) are things that aren’t happening in our schools,” Bishop said. “We want to teach our standards, and we want to do it with the highest integrity.”
