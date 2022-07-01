"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
Those words, written as the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, have been woven into the nation’s identity and governance since ratified in 1791, when muskets and long rifles were common weapons – and through modern times, when AR-15s can be used to fire dozens of bullets in a minute.
James Madison, then a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, introduced the proposal that became the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights.
A militia, at the time, could be used to help defend the nation if needed. But Madison was also aware that some citizens had concerns about the newly created government with its standing army.
“Americans need not fear the federal government because they enjoy the advantage of being armed, which you possess over the people of almost every other nation,” wrote Madison, who would become the republic’s fourth president.
Founding fathers debated what the language should be.
The text went through multiple drafts, beginning with Madison’s original version as published in the Gazette of the United-States on June 13, 1789.
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well armed, and well regulated militia being the best security of a free country: but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms shall be obliged to render military service in person,” Madison wrote.
Discussions about the meaning of the Second Amendment still take place today, with opinions often varying based on politics, geographic environment, current events, legal cases and personal perceptions of firearms.
“I think that’s par for the course with the United States Constitution,” Joseph Blocher, co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, said. “We are, all these years later, still having fundamental disagreements about what rights are protected by due process. Look what’s happening with the right to abortion in the Supreme Court (of the United States) right now. We have still-deep disagreements about what kinds of things constitute speech protected by the First Amendment. Look at all the disagreements about campaign finance, for example. I think that part’s kind of normal.”
For some, the words “shall not be infringed” mean no laws can be passed that limit a person’s ability to own firearms or ammunition. Others see “a well regulated Militia” as permitting gun control and the right to own a firearm being connected to a military purpose.
Randy Gibson, former executive director of the Texas State Rifle Association and a native of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, said the issue is “one of those fluid things for a lot of gun owners, honestly.”
“There are some that are very hardcore,” Gibson said. “And there are others in the country that are willing to give and take a little bit. But, overall for gun owners, the vast majority of gun owners really have the attitude of if you’re not a criminal and you’re an honest, law-abiding citizen, then it doesn’t matter what you have because you’re going to keep the law, you’re not going to do anything wrong.”
Gibson, a National Rifle Association Golden Eagle – a designation reserved for 1% of the organization's elite Second Amendment scholars – described the importance of the law by saying, “the Second protects the rest, meaning that the Second Amendment is the one that protects all the other amendments.”
David Bernstein, executive director of George Mason University’s Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, described the Second Amendment as open to interpretation.
“It’s anachronistic in that sense that it protects a right,” Bernstein said. “The concern was that the framers didn’t want the federal government to be able to disarm the states and the state militias. The militia, though, was sort of considered to be like every adult male citizen. So how you interpret that in the modern time when there aren’t militias anymore – that’s not the concern – I think is ambiguous.”
'Any lawful firearm'
Until 2008, the Supreme Court never addressed in depth what the “militia” aspect meant to the Second Amendment or if private gun ownership was allowed.
Then came District of Columbia v. Heller.
Dick Heller, a special police officer in D.C., challenged the district’s federal Firearms Control Regulations Act of 1975 that banned residents from owning handguns, prohibited possession of unregistered firearms, and required that weapons be unloaded, disassembled or bound by a trigger lock when in a residence.
The court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled: “In sum, we hold that the District’s ban on handgun possession in the home violates the Second Amendment, as does its prohibition against rendering any lawful firearm in the home operable for the purpose of immediate self-defense,” in a majority opinion written by Justice Antonin Scalia.
“Heller changed the constitutional law to fit with the views of the vast majority of Americans,” said Blocher, who as a young attorney, helped represent the district in the landmark case. “Heller did so by citing a lot of historical material, so it’s an originalist opinion, meaning it’s premised on the idea that this is what the framers, or the founding generation, understood themselves to be doing in 1791.
“Now Justice (John Paul) Stevens writes a dissenting opinion, also from an originalist viewpoint, pointing at the same materials as the majority, and says, ‘No, the militia-based view is correct.’ People still dispute the history here.”
Josh Fleitman, CeaseFirePA’s western Pennsylvania manager, said Heller was a “radical departure from centuries of legal precedent and the consensus of legal thought” and a “dangerous reinterpretation that has led to the weakening of gun laws across the country.”
The majority of justices also determined that “like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose: For example, concealed weapons prohibitions have been upheld under the Amendment or state analogues."
Justices continued: “The Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
Blocher said he thinks both sides of Heller are “really important.”
“Sometimes people focus just on the first part and they leave out the second part and treat it like it’s some sort of immovable obstacle to gun regulation," he said. "And it’s really not. And the courts haven’t treated it that way.”
Groups, such as the Giffords Law Center, look at the second part of the opinion as providing the capacity for governments to regulate guns.
“The Second Amendment was never interpreted to confer an individual right until 2008, the Scalia decision in Heller,” said Esther Sanchez-Gomez, a senior litigation attorney for the Giffords Law Center, a group that advocates for gun control measures. “As an organization, we read Heller to give governments – the federal, state, local governments – a lot of space to regulate for public safety.
“In that decision, Scalia made clear in Heller that there are a lot of spaces where guns should not exist and that the government has the power to regulate firearms, but that individuals have a limited and regulable right to have firearms in their homes for self-defense. He specifically mentions handguns, as a home defense weapon."
... Continued...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.