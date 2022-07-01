Part 2B: AMERICA'S GUN CULTURE: Second Amendment interpretation central to national debate over firearms, public safety

Political power, actions
The discussion about private ownership compared to firearm use for a militia is “kind of done and dusted after Heller,” in Blocher’s opinion.
“That’s not the main area where things are being hashed out now,” Blocher said. “The main questions now are (about) we have this individual personal right, what kinds of regulations are consistent with that right? That’s the more immediate interesting conversation.”
Both the Supreme Court and Congress have recently weighed in on the issue.
Last month, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the court ruled that citizens have a right to carry firearms outside of their homes.
New York law required applicants to have “proper cause” for wanting a concealed carry license. The state’s courts interpreted that to mean an individual had to show a special need for a permit, more than just generally wanting to protect themselves or their property.
The court, by a 6-3 ruling, held that “New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense,” in a majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.
“New York’s Legislature considered the empirical evidence about gun violence and adopted a reasonable licensing law to regulate the concealed carriage of handguns in order to keep the people of New York safe,” Breyer wrote. “The Court today strikes down that law based only on the pleadings. It gives the State no opportunity to present evidence justifying its reasons for adopting the law or showing how the law actually operates in practice, and it does not so much as acknowledge these important considerations.”
Later, the U.S. Senate (by a 65-33 vote) and U.S. House of Representatives (234-193) passed the $13 billion Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, legislation proposed following several recent mass shootings, including when an 18-year-old male killed 19 children and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, and 10 people were shot to death in a Buffalo, New York grocery store.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed the bill into law on June 25.
The act:
• Expands background checks for buyers under the age of 21.
• Closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole” by including people convicted of domestic violence against a person in a dating relationship on the list of individuals prohibited from purchasing a gun.
• Requires a person who repeatedly buys and sells guns “to predominantly earn a profit” to register as a Federal Firearm Licensee.
• Provides $750 million for states to create crisis intervention programs, such as red flag laws.
• Takes steps to curb illegal firearms trafficking.
• Increases children and family mental health services.
Fredrick Vars, a law professor at the University of Alabama and co-author of the book “Weapon of Choice: Fighting Gun Violence While Respecting Gun Rights,” analyzed the role politics and geography can play in creating gun laws.
“Every (state) gets two senators, even though they may not have very many people and they are in some of these states that are overwhelmingly conservative,” Vars said. “Their senators – effectively even a minority of senators – have veto power over gun regulation. So to that extent, I think over-00p0-representation of the South and kind of the Mountain West in the Senate is absolutely fundamental to why it takes a generation before we get federal legislation.”
All nay votes came from Republicans.
“Rather than limiting law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment rights, I support addressing the root causes of gun violence, securing our schools, and enforcing the laws we already have on the books that keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those who wish to do harm,” said U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Pennsylvania Republican, whose 14th District consists of rural and small-town communities in the commonwealth’s southwest corner.
He said he believes the law “impedes our Second Amendment rights and the due process guaranteed by the Constitution.”
Reschenthaler added: “The Second Amendment is one of (the) ... rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. The phrasing is precise and unequivocal in preventing the government from infringing on the right of ‘the people’ to keep and bear firearms.”
The National Rifle Association has spoken out against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“The NRA will support legislation that improves school security, promotes mental health services, and helps reduce violent crime,” according to the organization’s released statement. “However, we will oppose this gun control legislation because it falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners.”
Gibson pointed out that there are already thousands of gun laws on the local, state and federal levels.
“For gun owners' mindset, No. 1 is enforce the laws that are on the books,” Gibson said. “That’s No. 1 because there are already so many laws set up that should address those things, but again they’re not enforced. That’s the first one. No. 2, it is imperative that we address the mental health issues in this country. The whole state of our society has turned so divisive and violent.”
... Continued...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.