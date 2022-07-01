Part 2C: AMERICA'S GUN CULTURE: Second Amendment interpretation central to national debate over firearms, public safety

'Unfettered access'
There have been more than 325 mass shootings – defined as “a single outburst of violence in which four or more people are shot” – so far this year in the United States, according to massshootingtracker.site.
In 2020, riots and looting erupted in some major cities across the nation during protests that occurred in response to a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
Those events highlight some of the differences in the debate over gun regulation.
This year’s two mass shootings that gained the most national attention took place in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
Throughout the years, there have been similar slaughters in Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, El Paso, Parkland, Columbine, Pittsburgh and countless other locations – all using semi-automatic weapons.
“At the end of the day, there’s usually a degree of consensus about certain ways of conducting ourselves,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said. “I think what’s really offensive to gun owners is when someone else who obtains a gun abuses the right to bear arms and goes out and kills people in a grade school in Uvalde, Texas, or in Newtown, Connecticut, or where they gun people down in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, or a church in South Carolina, or a grocery store in Buffalo.
“And I could go on. You know every site we’re talking about – movie theaters, country music concerts.”
Whether through cause or correlation, the number of mass shootings in the country went down during the period of the 1994-2004 federal assault weapons ban, which included AR-15s, and has increased since the law was allowed to expire, according to a recent article written by Michael Klein, a clinical assistant professor of surgery at New York University, and published by The Conversation, a nonprofit news agency.
“We calculated that the risk of a person in the U.S. dying in a mass shooting was 70% lower during the period in which the assault weapons ban was active,” Klein wrote. “The proportion of overall gun homicides resulting from mass shootings was also down, with nine fewer mass-shooting-related fatalities per 10,000 shooting deaths.”
That raises the question as to why the increase has occurred.
“It’s actually not a hard question to answer,” Fleitman said when asked what causes the large amount of mass shootings in the United States, compared to other nations. “It’s very simple. It’s the guns. Every other country in the world has people who have mental health problems. Every other country in the world has kids who play video games with violence.
“There’s one thing that makes us different. We have unfettered access to weapons of war in this country. Every other advanced country in the world does not, and they don’t see the massacres that we do, on the scale that we do.”
In a different type of gun use, Bernstein pointed to how multi-racial groups used firearms as a deterrent to looters and rioters in their neighborhood’s during the 2020 unrest.
“There are people who banded together, with their weapons, and stood in front of those stores,” Bernstein said. “And those stores didn’t get thrashed, they didn’t get vandalized. In some cases, there were whole blocks, or whole areas of a neighborhood where citizens came together informally – I’m not talking like formal militias or anything, but informally – and protected their property.”
He also pointed to examples where police were told to stand down during the riots and when law enforcement officers delayed going into the school room where the Uvalde shootings were occurring.
“I don’t think it’s a good argument to say, ‘Well, you could always just call the police’ because the police are basically trained to diffuse situations,” Bernstein said. “If your store is being robbed, police don’t want to come in and intervene in the robbery. They’re hoping it will just be a robbery and no one will get shot and they can apprehend the people later. But, if it’s your store and they’re about to take away your life’s savings, that’s not really satisfactory to you.”
'State of rural America'
America’s debate over guns obviously will not end anytime soon.
For many people in urban centers and increasingly other parts of the country, firearms are about violence, death and human suffering.
“People have reached a breaking point,” Fleitman said. “It sounds like a bit of trite statement that ‘enough’s enough.’ But I think that is really becoming true for people at this point. When we are terrified of sending our kids to school, when we’re afraid of going out to a bar, or the grocery store or a concert, we are not free. People are starting to realize that. I think pro-gun extremists kind of have a misguided notion of freedom and tyranny. The real tyranny is the terror that people feel because of the ever-present fear of gun violence. I think that message is starting to take hold across the country.”
But, in many small towns and rural areas, such as where Randy Gibson grew up in Oklahoma, guns are about hunting and protection from criminals or animals.
“That’s the state of rural America,” Gibson said. “People in Washington, D.C., and the Beltway, and places like L.A., and New York, and Chicago, they don’t understand that at all. They don’t grasp the fact that, yes, we have to deal with some pretty vicious animals that are out prowling in the wee hours of morning.”
Gibson said “there are a lot of things that can be done” to address gun violence.
“But the trouble is, everybody wants to blame this inanimate object,” he said. “They don’t want to look at the real problems that we have in our society. And, again, that’s something that drives gun owners crazy. Everybody feels the need – ‘Well, we have to do something. Even if it’s not going to work, we have to do something.’ And I’ve actually had people tell me that.”
Bernstein discussed the possibility of making a “more strongly established constitutional right to bear arms” – but that also contained clear regulations, regarding age requirements, criminal records, mental illness, etc.
“I think that would actually make it easier to compromise on other issues,” Bernstein said. “Because once you have that firmly established right, you don’t have to worry so much that regulation is going to be a first step toward confiscation.”
CNHI State Reporters Eric Scicchitano of Pennsylvania, Asia Ashley of Georgia, Joseph Mahoney of New York, Christian Wade of Massachusetts, Ali Linan of Texas and Kim Dunlap of the Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune contributed to this report.
