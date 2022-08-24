Relatively few first-language Cherokee speakers remain, and all have unique stories and high hopes for the future of their mother tongue.
Park Hill resident Geneva Collins’ native language is Cherokee.
“I went to school in Vian,” said Collins. “I wasn’t allowed to speak my native language at school.”
As a child, Collins only spoke Cherokee at home. She said her mother and father were both full-blood Cherokee.
“I had to learn English pretty quickly,” said Collins.
But her native tongue stuck with her.
“My father always said, ‘If we lose the language, we lose who we are,’” said Collins.
Now retired, Collins has had a long career as a teacher.
“I taught the Cherokee language for 36 years at a public school,” she said.
Collins named Howard Paden, executive director of the Cherokee Language department, as one of her former students. She said Paden was in her class for four years.
“It makes me happy that I did do something to help these students carry on the language,” said Collins.
With dwindling numbers of Cherokee speakers — an estimated 2,000 first-language speakers remain among more than 430,000 tribal citizens — CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. sees importance in language revitalization, as he told the Tahlequah Daily Press last week.
“We know the greatest enemy of the Cherokee language is the passage of time and the fragility of human life. Our Cherokee language is key to our identity as Native people. It’s the chain that links us to our past, and it’s what binds us together today,” said Hoskin.
Collins has hopes for the Cherokee language and said she doesn’t see it dying.
“I’m hoping that those ones who are fighting [to preserve it] don’t give up,” she said.
She appreciates the efforts of those learning Cherokee as a second language.
“It’s good to see the people who weren’t raised with the language trying to learn it,” she said.
Dora Dunn, Cherokee immersion school teacher and first-language speaker, said she spoke the language at home and entered elementary school not knowing English. It took her until fifth or sixth grade to get about halfway there with this new language.
“It took me a long time to learn English,” said Dunn. “It will take [second-language learners] a while [to learn Cherokee].”
Collins has advice for those trying to learn Cherokee.
“They are going to have to go out and talk to the speakers,” she said.
Collins recalled a person who stayed with an elderly Cherokee couple for a summer while in college. She said the guest became fluent through the experience and was able to hold a conversation in Cherokee with her late mother over the phone.
Collins said it makes her happy to see the efforts of the Cherokee Nation and Hoskin in trying to preserve the language.
“I’m just grateful,” said Collins, her voice filled with emotion. “You know, when you’re young, you take it for granted that the language is spoken. But a lot of the elders are leaving and that makes me sad.”
