Partial closure costly to restaurant staffer

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.