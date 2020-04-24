Partial closure costly to restaurant staffer

Debi Creason, 60, has worked at Fish's BBQ for 16 years. Before that, she owned her own restaurant north of town.
As a manager, Creason handles the hiring and training of staff, ordering supplies, and checking in deliveries, as well as waiting on tables. She also has additional duties and issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fish's BBQ is open for call-in meals.
"We wash our hands more often," she said. "There's a lot of curbside I do. We have a lot of older people not wanting to come in, so I deliver to their cars, even in the rain."
Creason said employees can choose if they want to wear the masks available, but everyone is wearing gloves, especially when handling money.
She said the masks hurt her ears.
When people do enter Fish's to pick up food, most tend to stay right by the door, and Creason said employees don't get close.
Other than not serving steaks on Fridays and Saturdays like normal, Fish's is well-stocked.
"We're still serving everything on the menu. We've been able to get everything in stock," she said. "Call us for the hours, and come in and get some barbecue."
Since people are picking up the food to go, not many are tipping like they normally would if they had eaten in at the restaurant.
"Waitresses make money by tips, not by the hour. I've lost $2,000 each month. Some people do understand how we make money, like the man who tipped me $20 yesterday," said Creason. "We still have our regular clientele coming in every day to support us so we don't close."
Another financial hit has been caused by working fewer hours. Fish's has been closing early some days if customers aren't calling in orders.
"The hours vary day to day. I'm used to working 40-plus hours. Now I'm down to 24-30, but yesterday [April 22], I worked a 10-hour day" said Creason. "It all depends on the customers."
Although she lives alone with her dog, Creason still makes sure to clean up after work. She takes a shower and washes her clothes after her shifts.
"I Lysol everything around my house, in case I happened to be around anyone who has it. I take more showers, two or three a day," she said.
She normally stays stocked up on laundry detergent and cleaning supplies, so that hasn't been a problem.
One reason she stays stocked up is that she cleans her 78-year-old father's house once a week.
He lives in Fort Gibson, but she usually sees him at least twice a week.
"I make sure his house is cleaned and sanitized, and try to keep him home. He has COPD and is in remission from lung cancer," said Creason. "I want him to stay home, but that's like talking to a brick wall."
Creason has 12 adult children, and 15 grandchildren, living in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow.
Along with playing with her dog, she passes the time talking to her grandkids on the phone.
"I want to see them so badly," she said. "I'm trying to keep them safe."
