Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.