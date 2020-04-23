The city of Tahlequah plans to reopen its economy in accordance with a plan announced Wedneday, April 22, by Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to Mayor Sue Catron. So starting today - Friday, April 24 - personal care businesses can begin taking appointments, while other entrepreneuers may be able to return May 1.
Oklahoma, like other states, has been grappling with downturns in the economy. Rock-bottom oil prices, combined with a loss in sales and income tax, have depleted the state coffers and saddled legislators with a nearly $1.4 billion shortfall for the next year's budget. Meanwhile, Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, and other health officials, are worried that reopening businesses now could be premature.
During a Monday, April 20, Tahlequah City Council meeting, Cherokee Elder Care Executive Medical Director Dr. John Galdamez told officials that local residents need to have patience, adding that the community should see a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period before reopening the economy. At the time, he said, that was not happening. Nevertheless, some businesses in town are planning to open Friday, while others like gyms, restaurants, and movie theaters are preparing to open May 1.
Some local residents who could use the income, and would like to see the city to return to the way it was, are ready for a reopening. Others, though, are worried it could jeopardize the health of citizens and risk a surge in coronavirus cases.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he learned about the governor's plan about 10 minutes before the Wednesday press conference, and that he's comfortable with reopening the communities he represents.
"I think the data proves that things are working," he said. "I know people are hurting and people are getting angry. People want to go back to work, and we need to make sure we don't trample on our civil liberties, and we [need to] get people back out, and get some of these freedoms restored. I think it's the right direction."
Many are still worried about a surge in cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has expressed concern that reopening too quickly could set back the progress made in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, is apprehensive about the impact reopening the economy could have the virus, but he also understands people want to get back to work.
"Whether we hold off and not open up the state or the city, it's scary because people are losing their jobs, people are having to close their business, and people are not having an income," he said. "At the same time, it's scary because people are losing their lives. We've done a good job of flattening the curve, but we must continue to take steps to prevent the big surges... that are being predicted."
Social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. Last month, Unacast created an interactive scoreboard to grade state and county responses to social distancing measures. Oklahoma was given a D-minus, and Cherokee County a D. For comparison, the highest grade was a B, given to Nevada.
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers whether they believe now is the time to reopen businesses, or if the state should wait longer. There were proponents for both sides of the argument, though the majority favored waiting.
Some think it is unfair that large companies like Walmart are allowed to stay open, while small-business merchants are shuttered.
"Why do small family owned businesses have to close down while big box stores are open?" asked Jackie Parnell. "When someone can answer this question intelligently, then I will vote for continued shutdown."
However, victims are still in the hospital, fighting the disease. And while the state reportedly has enough hospital beds to handle current cases, officials are concerned that a spike could diminish that availability.
"Until the curve is consistently going down, I truly think things should stay closed," said Tori Jordan. "I don't want to lose family and friends because we opened up too early and cause the health care systems to be flooded."
Some think businesses should have never been closed at all, and that individuals are capable of taking care of themselves.
"With a little innovation, most of us could work safely," said Rick Farmer. "Many of us were working safely when we were sent home. Families need paychecks. Poverty kills in multiple ways."
A portion of state legislators thinks it is too soon to open, while another group thinks the economy needs to take priority. Although Stitt has made the decision to reopen, Kathleen Schunemann thinks that should be left up to medical professionals.
"We must listen to the scientists," she said. "We have to wait. When we start opening, it must be with a nuanced approach. A very gradual opening. But we must wait. It is just too early."
What you said
In an online poll, the Daily Press asked readers if Cherokee County should reopen businesses at this time. Out of 113 respondents, 32 said, "No, it shouldn't start for another two or three weeks"; 26 said, "No, not until there is a vaccine or we can be confident the pandemic has died down"; 24 readers said, "Yes, it should start now, but be achieved gradually"; 20 people answered, "No, not for another month or two"; and 11 respondents said, "Yes, immediately; all closures should be rescinded."
