Parties agree COVID data release should continue

Although much attention has been focused on protests occurring throughout the country, state officials are still dealing with various aspects of COVID-19 as Oklahoma enters Phase 3 of the Open Up & Recover Safely Plan.
When the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act ended last Sunday evening, the Oklahoma State Health Department decided to stop publishing coronavirus data for local nursing homes, ZIP codes, cities and small counties. Officials were reportedly worried that releasing detailed demographic information could inadvertently identify someone who is infected with or died from COVID-19, which would violate state laws on medical record confidentiality.
However, the department has since resumed releasing the information after Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday advised the OSDH that releasing the data about local coronavirus infections does not violate state or federal law, as long as individuals are not identified.
"Releasing the total numbers of each locality, county, and statewide demographic data threads the needle of providing up-to-date information to the public while protecting the privacy of Oklahomans," said Hunter. "This data is important for citizens to have at their disposal to make informed decision. I appreciate OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye and Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge, for bringing this matter to the attention of my office for review."
OSDH reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday, but due to technical difficulties, the department was unable to provide updated numbers on Friday.
It appears most people are comfortable with the department's sharing epidemiological information for statistical purposes, just as long as personal privacy is protected.
House Democrats have been quick to commend Hunter on his advice. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he received a few phone calls from constituents on the matter.
"I was happy to see the AG Mike Hunter come out with what he did," said Meredith. "I think it's important that the health department releases that data to us so we can all be aware and know what's going on. We're not giving out any names or anything like that; it's just numbers, and I think the public has a right to know what's going on, especially in the times we're in now."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said that Hunter "hit the nail right on the head," as long as it doesn't compromise anyone's personal information.
"The information they were releasing didn't compromise anybody's identity," he said. "I don't really understand why they wanted to curtail that, to be honest with you. I think there's still a desire by a lot of the counties and municipalities to make sure they continue to get their data by their ZIP code so they can keep track of how many cases they have in their area."
Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair Dr. Shannon Grimes said he doesn't know if detailed data is something everyone should have "to focus on and fear over," and that the health department would still be quick to publish data if communities started to see a spike in cases. However, he doesn't see any privacy issues with the information continuing to be published.
"There's almost no privacy issues with it that I can think of right now, because that's one of the concerns I've had," he said. "If it's just, 'Hey, somebody was sick, somebody was admitted, somebody tested positive, somebody's been released,' that says nothing about who. It's no different than a door counter at Walmart counting heads going in and out."
If the health department or other entity were to violate HIPPA, that should be addressed, said Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair. He also said he doesn't think discontinuing the publication of information is the answer to protecting someone's privacy, either.
"I think the concern and the answer to protecting somebody's privacy should be actually protecting their privacy by not releasing their information," he said. "You don't have to give somebody's information to say there are this many people who have the infection. Once you personally identify somebody, then it's a violation. It's not a violation to say, 'We have patients that have XYZ disease.'"
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said he thinks it's important that local entities be privy to data impacting their own community.
"I think it helps keep the pressure on to do the right thing for public health when we have that information a little more localized," said Barnes. "When those numbers are just lost in the big mix, it makes it hard for people to feel safe in a community that's been doing really well, but it also can give people a false sense of security if they're in a community that hasn't been doing the right things or is undergoing a hot spot."
