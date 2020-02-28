Parties agree on 'stop-and-frisk'

The practice of stop-and-frisk has long been a topic of discussion fraught with controversy, and Oklahomans are comparing it to a bill proposed in the state House of Representatives this session.
State Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester, proposed House Bill 3395, which would have allowed peace officers to stop anyone they reasonably suspected was committing, had committed, or was about to commit a crime. The officer could also demand a name, address, and identification, and detain a person until the officer is satisfied the suspect is no longer a threat.
While Smith claimed law enforcement officers requested the legislation, local political party officials opposed it.
Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats, said there is no need for it.
"Under current laws, an officer can detain and request identification if an individual is suspected of committing a crime," she said. "It's important that law enforcement be allowed to do what is necessary to protect the public, but stopping someone who otherwise appears to be obeying the law, because they 'might' commit a crime, leads us into the danger zone of 'stop-and-frisk,' a practice that has no place in a just society."
To some people's surprise, the bill passed the House Judiciary Committee. However, it was later killed by House Majority Leader Jon Echols. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said it's best for officers and the public that the bill is dead "and hopefully it will stay that way."
"The statute as written seems to distort and destroy 'reasonable suspicion' standards through the addition of the 'or is about to commit a violation,'" said Grimes. "Reasonable suspicion is based on 'specific and articulable facts.' This law would destroy that standard, as those standards could not be applied to things that have not yet happened. Our law enforcement [officers have] enough on their plate. We don't need to be muddying the water for them and asking them to be mind-readers ... stopping people for crimes that have not been committed. That turns our system of justice on its head and is made even worse by the other parts of the legislation. This created dangerous, ambiguous standards that put officers and the public in a bad position."
Grimes added that the bill would have caused conflicts with the fourth and fifth amendments regarding reasonable searches and self-incrimination, and that it would create "a very subjective standard that opens up a lot of potential for bias and abuse."
Originally, the measure contained a portion that would have allowed officers to demand the person they detained to explain his or her actions, but that was nixed by committee Chairman Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City. The bill has raised so many concerns among the public and lawmakers that its own author, Smith, has reportedly deemed it "an atrocity." And while the intent of the bill was supposedly for crime prevention, many think the current system does not need tampering with.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy called the legislation a "Judge Dredd-type situation," and he said he would "question the motives of anybody who would put a bill like that forward, or any law enforcement officer that would support such a bill."
"It seems like the polar opposite of everything we've been working for in Oklahoma, as far as reducing regulations and moving forward and more free in a constitutionally-minded state," said Kennedy. "I don't like it at all. It seems very dangerous and burdensome for the public. It would literally give any police officer legal standing to do just about whatever they wanted to, as far as stopping somebody and holding them indefinitely. That's not OK with me, or anybody that I'm acquainted with."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said allowing officers to stop and search people on the basis that they "look suspicious" leans more toward a totalitarian state, as opposed to a democratic state. He said it's best that Oklahoma avoid that.
"Even though I guess it has proved in New York City and some other places to reduce crime, at the same time, it kind of steps on your constitutional freedoms and your rights a little bit," he said. "I think that's why it's been pulled back and is no longer in very much favor with anyone at this day in time."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, declined to speak on the legislation.
