This Christmas could be the warmest in more than 50 or even 100 years for parts of the south-central United States, and AccuWeather forecasters say several cities are tracking toward experiencing their warmest December on record.
"Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, all stand to match or top the record high for Dec. 25 this Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
He added that highs in the 70s and 80s F, which will be common for much of the south-central region, are more typical of early to mid-October.
In Memphis and Tulsa, record highs that date back more than a century or nearly a century could be challenged.
The record high for Dec. 25 in Memphis is 76 from 1889. In Tulsa, the record temperature is 73 from 1922.
AccuWeather is projecting a high of 84 in Houston and 81 in Dallas on Saturday, which could set new daily records for Christmas Day in both cities.
Houston's current record of 83 was set back in 2015 and Dallas' record of 80 was established in 2016.
In Oklahoma City, the projected high of 78 degrees would shatter the old record of 73 set in 2016.
AccuWeather forecasters are also predicting a high of 76 on Christmas Day to the east in Little Rock, Arkansas, which has a Christmas record high of 73 as well, but that mark has not been threatened since 1942.
