Motorists should exercise caution when driving the State Highway 10 corridor. S.H. 10 is closed by floodwaters covering the roadway just north of Hanging Rock Camp. There may be other areas where floodwaters will seep onto the edge of the highway or spill over onto the roadway surface.
Several secondary roads adjacent to the Illinois River are impacted by floodwaters, including the Combs Bridge area where floodwaters cover the roadway on the east side of the bridge.
Illinois River gauge Sites at Watts and Chewey crested overnight with water levels/flows falling.
Barren Fork Creek and Flint Creek gauge Sites crested Wednesday evening with water levels/flows falling.
Runoff from Wednesday’s rainfall will cause a second rise on the Barren Fork Creek later today. It’s projected that the water level at the Eldon gauge on the Barren Fork Creek/S.H. 51 bridge site will peak again Thursday afternoon at 17.7 feet. That level is just under what is the minor flood stage of 18.0 feet established for that gauge site.
The Illinois River gauge Site at Tahlequah will crest Thursday evening at major flood stage, projected peak of 20.8 feet.
Experts advise that motorists do not drive into floodwaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.