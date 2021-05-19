HULBERT – City officials say opening of the Hulbert Splash Pad may be delayed due to a need for parts.
Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby told trustees, during a May 13 meeting, that the parts had been ordered, but there was a delay in delivery.
On Wednesday, May 19, Trustee Tristan Brave confirmed those parts have not been delivered.
“They contacted two more vendors that were local and neither one of them have what we needed. So we’re still waiting for those to come in. Those were ordered about two months ago,” said Brave.
The splash pad is typically open for the season just in time for schools to have an end-of-the-year visit. Brave said the schools made a trip to the city park, where staff brought water toys for the students.
The need for repairs was not a result of the frigid temperatures endured in February.
“We winterized everything and took all of the water out of the lines down there, so nothing happened from the winter storm,” Brave said.
The Hulbert splash pad will be open seven days a week until temperatures drop to around 60 degrees. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A variety of objects are offered to play at the Splash Pad: a rainbow-colored sprinkler, buckets filled with water that tip over, and hoses to spray one another.
Officials ask visitors to follow the rules that are posted and to keep everything cleaned up. Bathrooms, vending machines, and trash cans are on site.
The splash pad is not reservable, but park shelters can be reserved for picnics and birthday parties.
You can help
Brave advises anyone who experiences an issue at the Splash Pad, to report it at https://www.townofhulbertok.gov/report-an-issue.
