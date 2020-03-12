Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31, according to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
Voters may change party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp or by completing a new voter registration application. Rozell said no party changes are allowed between April 1 and Aug. 31 during an even-numbered year.
"If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September," Rozell said.
Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democrat, Republican, and Libertarian.
In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party to vote in that party's primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows independents to vote in its primary elections.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can cast a ballot for any candidate during a general election.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website, elections.ok.gov. Applications are also available at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For questions, contact the County Election Board at 918-456-22161 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.