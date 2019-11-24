Party heads discuss bill to ban smoking in bars

In the last regular legislative session, a bill to prohibit bar patrons from smoking inside did not make it through the Legislature, but House Speaker Pro Temper Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, is planning to introduce the legislation again during the second session of the 57th Oklahoma Legislature.
Smoking in restaurants was banned in the state in 2006, and although attempts have been made, the same rule still does not apply to bars. Wright authored House Bill 2288, the Oklahoma Clean Air Act, prohibiting smoking in public places, which passed the House Public Health Committee last session, but failed to progress any further. He has since held an interim study before the House Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee to examine the modifying the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act.
"Oklahoma has taken great strides to reduce smoking in public places, but there are still businesses, such as bars and other venues, that continue to allow smoking," Wright said in a House press release. "This negatively affects patrons and workers. These Oklahomans deserve the same protections from second-hand smoke that others already enjoy, and research is clear that smoke-free laws are good for businesses."
Should the legislation make its way through the state next session, Wright has implied that it would not impact people in their homes or in non-designated places, and that businesses such as cigar bars would not have to adhere to the rule.
For those who enjoy smoking, bars have traditionally been one of the venus where it is accepted. Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats, said some people would argue "that alcohol consumption and cigarettes go hand-in-hand, but I would counter that this cozy relationship doesn't extend to public places," and thinks smokers should be required to step outside by law.
She also cited a statistic from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that more than 700 people die from exposure to secondhand smoke each year.
"Frankly, the issue of whether smoking should be allowed in clubs and bars is a non-partisan one, as the adverse effect of secondhand smoke is no respecter of political leaning," said Garber. "Our lawmakers should be smart enough to realize this, and put the welfare of Oklahoma citizens above the interests of club and bar owners. Any one of us should have the right to enter any public place and not be subjected to potential harm. For non-smokers, this includes the right to a smoke-free environment."
Fellow Cherokee County Democrat and Vice Chair Dell Barnes agreed with Garber and added that "the state government seems to be growing comfortable with short-circuiting the rights of local governments to protect their citizens."
"And this is directly the result of cookbook legislation being peddled to our lawmakers by outsiders concerned with protecting the interests of the wealth… at the expense of those who do not have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend wooing the legislators into ignoring their oaths and duty to the public," he said.
While health risks remain a top concern among non-smokers, there are people that don't believe it's the government's job to make health decisions for the public. Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, does not smoke and actively avoids being around tobacco use, but pointed out the state hasn't done much to mitigate other unhealthy habits.
"Is it too much of a health risk to allow smoking at a place that people go for consuming alcohol and often eating various health destroying junk food?" asked Grimes. "I guess some poisons are more acceptable than others."
Many believe the bill is one that could see bipartisan participation. Grimes doesn't see that as beneficial, though, because he believes it to be a "bad policy" that is unnecessary. Bar owners have argued that it should be their decision as to whether or not they allow smoking indoors, to which Grimes agreed.
"Whether a business allows smoking or not should be up to those business owners and their customers," he said. "Not only is this proposal bad policy, it is totally unnecessary. As I understand it, Tahlequah has at least two smoke free bars in Ned's and Dewain's Place, and it happened without some meddling politician, busybody, or state agency using force. Market pressure is the correct way to make these sorts of changes and we can see that it is already working even without stupid laws."
When re-introduced, the bill is likely to receive opposition from the tobacco industry and support from anti-tobacco advocates. But until any action is taken, Okies will still be able to light up in venues where it is allowed.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy, State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.