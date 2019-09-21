Party heads discuss government control

Oklahoma legislators looked at thousands of bills during the regular session, some of which passed the onerous test of going through both legislative chambers and landing on Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.
One bill passed this year created the Oklahoma Environmental, Health, and Safety Audit Privilege Act, which involves regulated industries and their audits. According to the wording of Senate Bill 1003, the state is encouraging voluntary compliance with environmental, health and safety laws. Companies in agriculture, chemical plants, public utilities, and other industries will be allowed to enter into agreements with the state under the new provision, to complete their own audits of regulatory compliance.
Some legislators believe it will increase oversight of industry, while conservationists are worried big business won't be able to police themselves. Opponents to the legislation have argued that there are no studies or information to show that allowing companies to self regulate will improve environmental impact.
"Expecting industry to voluntarily self-report compliance with environmental, health, and safety laws is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse," said Nancy Garber, with the Cherokee County Democrats. "There is no place for this kind of secrecy in a democratic government. Not only does SB 1003 allow corporations to evade penalties for polluting the environment and put the well-being of Oklahoma citizens at risk, it's a legal shield from public scrutiny."
Garber continued that the Oklahoma Legislature should be comprised of more lawmakers that understand the importance of protecting natural resources.
Legislators have said that violations of state or federal regulations will be open to the public. However, the audits would be confidential and exempt from open records laws. Lawmakers have also suggested that the bill is an incentive for industry to look after its own environmental issues and that it could save state resources, and that industry will still receive inspections.
There is also the argument that the state might not simply have the manpower to monitor every industry.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said many companies who self audit consider certain details as privileged information and proprietary, because they're details that impact the business's productivity. He also said the private sector is capable of doing many things better than the government, anyway.
"I think it's a good thing to hand over a lot of the regulation to businesses and corporations to self regulate," said Kennedy. "A lot of them can actually improve on their products and on their safety policies by themselves. I don't think every organization and industry should have to be completely and totally government regulated."
Meanwhile, another law that passed prohibits cities and towns from banning certain types of plastics. Introduced in March and approved in April, the bill blocks cities from putting bans or fees on single-use plastic and paper bags. Only one city in the state - Norman - has recently considered placing fees on plastic to control pollution, but now they'll be unable to do so.
Proponents of the bill claim it protects manufacturing jobs and prevents overregulation, while some folks believe it's an encroachment on local, municipal jurisdiction.
"Localities should have the ability to take initiatives that meet their community's goals when it comes to managing waste," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair. "Taxes that help to reduce waste or defray it's associated costs could be a helpful tool to accomplish something that benefits all of us. It's a shame that the Oklahoma Senate would bypass the will of fully-capable local governments to make decisions for those communities."
If the federal government attempted to place restrictions on what a city or town can or cannot ban, many Oklahomans would likely be against it, including Kennedy. However, he said "the state should have more to say on a municipality level than the federal government."
"There's a lot of people right now that don't want Oklahoma California'ed," said Kennedy. "They don't want to have some of the crazy things coming out of the upper east coast and west coast coming into Oklahoma. I understand that."
Kennedy continued that if a municipality was truly interested in reducing the environmental impact of plastic, than it should initiate some type of recycling program for its citizens.
"There's a lot of people that will just pick up stuff and throw it away," he said. "I do, but if you have the option to have a recycling bin right next to the trash can, I feel like that'd be a great option."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, voted "no" to both bills during the regular session, while State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, voted "yes" to both measures.
Meredith and Pemberton did not return phone calls by press time. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not respond to an email query by press time.
