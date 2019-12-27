Party leaders discuss impeachment limbo

What has been a battle between members of Congress for months has stretched past Christmas, as the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump have not been sent to the Senate by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yet.
After the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress this month, the situation has turned into a stalemate. Pelosi has yet to appoint Democratic lawmakers to argue the case in the Senate and hasn't released the two articles of impeachment against Trump. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will work in "total coordination" with the White House during the impeachment proceedings.
Some people are concerned that Democrats won't receive a fair trial when and if Pelosi ever sends the articles of impeachment over to the Senate; others, though, are tired of Democrats dragging their feet. The whole process has fallen predominately along party lines, although two Democrats voted with Republicans during the House's impeachment vote and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has criticized McConnell's stance on working with White House administration itself.
Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats, said she applauds Murkowski for her "bold step to question" McConnell.
"At the core of the impeachment issue are two points: that the American democratic process is carried out the way the founders intended and that the president receive a fair trial," said Garber. "If those objectives are adhered to, then how can it possible be appropriate for the Senate to work 'in total coordination' with the defense, in this case the White House, during an impeachment trial?"
Garber called Pelosi's recent action, or lack of, as a "logical step" to ensure the trial is conducted fairly and appropriately. Not everyone feels the same, though, and would prefer the trial be held and over with.
The chance President Trump is removed from office is slim, as the Republican party hold the majority in the Senate. So State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, asked, "Why keep dragging it out?"
"You've already voted," he said. "Send it over to the Senate, let them do their thing, and let's get back to actually trying to govern the country and maybe have some positive outcomes, but [Democrats are] not really interested, I think, in positive outcomes."
Many believe the president did what he is accused of, but don't feel that it warrants impeachment or removal; others don't feel as if he did anything wrong at all. Pemberton said Pelosi's withholding of the impeachment articles will "just inflame people more."
"That just goes to show you that they know they're not going to get the responses they want in the Senate," he said. "So they feel like if they withhold the impeachment so that it doesn't go to the Senate, I guess it will besmirch the president as long as it's not voted on. If he's cleared from impeachment, then it all goes away. I don't know if they want to keep it alive."
Whether folks are for impeachment and removal, or against it, it might be fair to say they are tired of the proceedings. Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair, has said the whole process has been "destructive for America."
"I'll kind of echo Trump, which I don't normally do; it does cheapen impeachment," he said. "When the Democrats have taken this so far with so little evidence, and none that I'm aware of except for the testimony of the whistle blower that didn't have first-hand knowledge and wouldn't show up to testify to Congress, which apparently is what they're calling obstruction of Congress when the president does it… it's been hokey from the get the go."
A common talking point in political discussions has been what many have deemed a division of the country. Pundits have argued that the impeachment proceedings widened the division between the right and left. When the Senate holds its trial, Garber thinks it could be a chance for both sides to finally cooperate with one another.
"Granted, Democrats may benefit at the polls next November, but more crucial to the nation's future is that leaders of both parties see the importance of working together to tackle important issues that are dividing the nation," said Garber. "And frankly, maybe we will learn from this entire process to pay a little more attention to the quality of individual we elect to live in the White House."
Despite the negative rhetoric surrounding the president and his impeachment, many folks believe his chances at getting re-elected are still strong. Meanwhile, Pemberton and Kennedy are in agreement that House Democrats might have trouble in their next elections after voting to impeach the President of the United States for the third in time in the nation's history.
"No one has changed their opinion of the president," said Pemberton. "If anything, it's hardened people's hearts and they're even more staunch in their position. I don't think they've gained a thing."
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and Cherokee County Republican Woman President Nancy Dyson could not be reached by press time.
