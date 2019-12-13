Party members mull enhancements

The citizens of Oklahoma could see a few different measures added to the 2020 ballot, one of which is a question that would alter the use of sentence enhancements in the state's criminal justice system.
Most Oklahomans appear to favor criminal justice reform, but opinions vary on how to do it.
A bipartisan group, Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform, submitted a ballot initiative in November that would reduce the use of sentence enhancements to add prison time for non-violent offenders, such as those who have committed low-level property or drug crimes. If approved, inmates serving time for nonviolent crimes could petition a court to have their sentences shortened, if they had an enhancement.
While many lawmakers say Oklahoma needs some type of criminal justice reform, some think the task should be handled legislatively, rather than through a vote of the people. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said voters might be jumping too quickly to the ballot box.
"We elect district attorneys, we elect the judges," he said. "So all of these people who are making these decisions on enhancing sentences or not enchanting sentences are elected by the people. It takes their ability to do their job away from them. If we have some who are abusing that, then we need to look at it. But I don't know of any situations where that's the case."
Pemberton, a former school administrator, said preventing prosecutors from using previous felony convictions to enhance a sentence would be like telling a school official he suspends too many students and can no longer suspend anyone.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and officials with the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council oppose the measure. The ODAC has stated it could be detrimental to public safety, because crimes like child trafficking and hate offenses are not considered violent.
Officials could look at a redefining what constitutes a violent crime before the measure hits the ballot. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he's heard of at least one or two bills that will consider the definitions of a violent crime when the regular session returns.
"Hopefully, we'll get that taken care of before the ballot initiative goes out to the public, so people really know what they're looking at or what they're voting on," Meredith said.
Meredith agrees that some form of reform should take place, but thinks there are "certain times where we can take it too far." He doesn't have a position on State Question 805 at the moment, but said he'll be fine with whatever Okies decided, should the issue make the 2020 ballot.
"I think the public has realized they have a bigger voice than they ever thought of," said Meredith. "I think a lot of it has to do with groups within the public that believe the Legislature has failed on certain issues, and at the end of the day, they've been able to utilize the ballot initiative."
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair, said the measure is not a bad idea, but believes the state has maximum sentences for a reason. He also said that just because someone commits a nonviolent crime, it "doesn't mean it doesn't cause serious harm to somebody."
"If you empty an elderly person's saving account, you've done quite a bit of damage to them," he said. "I feel like that's kind of violent myself. Taking away somebody's way to live is a pretty violent thing to do, but that's considered a nonviolent crime."
Oklahoma recently saw the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history when 462 people were released from prison. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair, believes an approved S.Q. 805 will be a step in the right direction for criminal justice reform, and said it will allow convicts to be treated more equitably in the justice system.
"It makes sense to our budget and our sense of fairness to adopt the reform, and a successful ballot initiative is a strong reflection of the public's feelings on issues that aren't being effectively addressed by the current legislation," said Barnes. "Enhancement is a shade of the overly harsh days of 'three strikes,' which didn't reduce crimes, but only increased the number of lifetime prisoners. If we can more quickly reunite families, save taxpayer dollars, and restore fairness in sentencing while ditching a system that hasn't shown a benefit to Oklahomans, we should support the measure."
