Party officials differ on block grants, Medicaid

With Oklahomans hoping to see improvements in the state's health care system, Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated during a recent radio interview that the solution might come in the form of a block grant, rather than through Medicaid expansion, which is set for a vote of the people in 2020.
Stitt hasn't rolled out any plan yet, so lawmakers are curious as to what the proposal might look like. Legislators would like to see a plan before the regular session starts, while others oppose any sort of block grant funding and want to see State Question 802 passed.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said no plan has been proffered, but he hopes the Legislature will pass one during the regular session, before the ballot initiative.
"That was the whole idea of the health care task force, to try to come up with ideas to try to do something legislatively, which I think is our responsibility," said Pemberton. "The people put us up here to make those decisions, so you don't want to send everything to a vote of the people. We've seen that's become more of the norm here in that past several elections."
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy agrees with Pemberton that the solution to the health care issue should be left to legislators.
"I'd rather see that money controlled more at a local level, so if you see issues arise that are specifically in Oklahoma, we can deal with our issues a little bit better than the federal government," he said. "I get the idea of putting it to the vote of the people, but honestly, I voted for a legislator to take care of things like that."
It's been argued that a block grant for health care funding could give the state more flexibility in how programs are managed, and lower the costs of Medicaid for the state and federal government.
If Stitt wants a health care plan to pass through the state government, he'll have to work with lawmakers, said Pemberton. With the regular session only months away, he said the quicker they see a plan - which will likely require modifications - the better for everybody. He also expects to see media coverage ramp up.
"It would be nice if the Legislature could come up with a good plan that would expand health coverage and that the state could be able to mold to where we could financially afford it and help our citizens," Pemberton said.
Many Oklahomans want the Medicaid expansion decision in their hands. After filing the ballot measure in April and launching the signature drive in July, S.Q. 802 advocates turned in the most signatures ever gathered on a state question in October.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he's "not a fan of the block grants."
"I believe Oklahoma is ready to expand Medicaid," said Meredith. "It's time, and the governor's office and Republicans in the House and the Senate that have the majority are going to try and defy what the public wants and try to come up with their own plan. If it goes to the ballot, it will 100 percent pass."
Some argue block grants would reduce the number of people who get coverage, and that the state would not receive as much funding. Meredith hopes both sides of the aisle can work in a bipartisan manner for a plan to benefit the state's low-income residents, but he's skeptical of any plan the GOP would roll out.
"The block grants are going a step backward," he said. "It's a way for them to try and say they're doing something, when they're actually not, and it's hurting Oklahomans, instead of helping them. I've also heard some things about managed care; it's not good for Oklahoma. The health care providers, the professionals, the ones who know health care, are telling us it's time to expand Medicaid."
If the state took the block grants route, it would receive a lump sum of money, if approved by the federal government. Traditionally, Medicaid, or SoonerCare, has been funded by both the federal government and state. If the state expands Medicaid, it would put up over $100 million every year, and the federal government would put up about $900 million.
"I would rather see voters approve SQ 802 and receive 90 percent guaranteed federal funds going forward versus a block grant administrated by these 'businessmen,'" said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats vice chair.
Some have been hesitant to back the idea, because the state would have to find money every year to put into the deal. Dr. Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, is among that group.
"Doubling down on policies like expansion, polices of the sort that have created our high-cost mess, is not a good solution," he said.
And while Grimes thinks Stitt's idea for block grants would allow more state flexibility and is "a better option than expansion," he said neither address the "long-term systematic problems."
"The single biggest thing that will help is price transparency - the crazy notion that you should know what something costs before you buy it," said Grimes. "Yes, this is possible in the vast majority of health care. An example: Someone I know had a surgery that ended up costing over $100,000 that cost about $10,000 at a different facility. There are places where total surgery price is less than the out-of-pocket deductible for the same surgery at other places. Price transparency is powerful and will even exert corrective pressures on things like emergency care."
Kennedy said he would love to see more transparency in prices between different providers, but believes it to be a separate issue. He would like Oklahoma to have more control of what it does with its funding, so he believes the block grants would be the best route.
"I'd rather see Oklahoma take its funds in a lump sum and kind of more at its discretion," Kennedy said. "With expanding Medicaid, you kind of get into the situation where if you take the king's shilling, you're bound to do his bidding."
