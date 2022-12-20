Greenwood Elementary was popping batches of popcorn and generating the Christmas spirit for students and staff, who were celebrating the end of the semester with Movie and Popcorn Day on Dec. 20.
Julie Cochran, a Greenwood Elementary second-grade teacher, said the entire school took part in the event, which allowed students to show up dressed in pajamas. Cochran said the kids were tasked with completing various holiday-themed activities – dependent on the grade level – before partaking in a movie with snacks provided by the Parent-Teacher Organization.
“They’ve worked hard all semester, so it’s just to kind of celebrate the end of the semester and just have some fun right before a very much-needed break for students and teachers,” said Cochran.
The event is the last part of the school’s holiday dress-up days and activities that take place during December. Chrissie Christian, Greenwood Elementary assistant principal, said the day is not only used to help students relax, but allows teachers to start getting things ready for the next semester.
Leslie Richardson, a Greenwood first-grade teacher, said they were not only given time to tie up loose ends for the semester, but time to spend with their students. She said it’s an arrangement that allows teachers and students to have a stress-free connection with one another and to leave with a feeling of safety within the walls of the classroom for when they return in January.
“It helps us de-stress, too, because up until this point, we’ve been having parties and getting all of these things prepped before the end of school for the year, so for us it’s just a mellow day,” said Richardson. “[It’s] just so we can be together as friends, but also so we can be with our class in a low-stress environment.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cochran said, some students struggle with the social-emotional side of school. She said the movie portion of the occasion helps students acclimate and adapt with being around others.
Christian said she hopes the activity, and the others that took place during December, gave students a sense of belonging and family within the school.
