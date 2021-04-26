Deputies found a woman holding a used needle while she was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
On April 24, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley was getting fuel at Casey’s General Store when a man said there were two people passed out in a vehicle at the gas pumps.
“I approached the driver’s side [where] I observed a female in the driver’s seat slumped over, holding a used needle in her hand, and a male passed out on the passenger side,” Hendley wrote in the arrest report.
Hendley knocked on the windows a few times before the driver awoke. Rachel Elizabeth Frazier immediately tried to hide the needle from the deputy, and she was asked to exit the vehicle.
“While speaking with the driver, I observed needles and drug paraphernalia in the front pocket of Rachel’s sweater. I attempted to wake the passenger, Darrell Padden, with no success,” Hendley said.
The deputy said it didn’t appear Padden was in distress, so he continued his investigation with Frazier.
“Rachel admitted to shooting up her medication, oxycodone, before driving,” Hendley said.
Padden awoke, and he and Frazier were both detained, while Hendley and officers with the Tahlequah Police Department investigated.
Padden was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail by Deputy Robert Stephens.
Frazier was arrested for suspicion of actual physical control, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. She was transferred to Northeastern Health System to have her blood drawn before she was taken to jail.
