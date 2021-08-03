Health professionals are calling misinformation on COVID-19 and the vaccine dangerous, saying the fabrications could potentially cause more deaths.
Experts say the misinformation on COVID-19 spreads almost as quickly as the virus itself, and people who don’t double-check their information aren’t holding back with their propaganda.
Tahlequah city officials have updated the public about the virus during the last two City Council meetings. During both meetings, a retired school teacher claimed the vaccine is specifically designed to kill people. On Monday, Aug. 1, Georgetta Richhart asserted the shot has killed over 45,000 people within the past few days, and challenged officials to check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A look at several reputable, independent fact-checking sources revealed within minutes that the information the woman passed at the meeting has no basis in fact. The CDC also refuted her claim, as did every other health source consulted Monday evening.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said misinformation – like what Richhart shared during the two public meetings – is dangerous.
“These people are doing an enormous disservice not just to their community, but really, to mankind in general, when you consider how far this stuff spreads in the inner-connected world that we have with Facebook, Instagram, and everything else,” he said.
Galdamez said politicization of the virus has generated distrust between the public and the science community. He added that the politics must be set aside if health professionals are going to get ahead of the virus and its Delta variant.
“I think it got politicized at first and it’s still very politicized, and it’s almost become a conservative vs. liberal issue,” he said. “How in the world an infectious disease – a public health threat – became political is beyond me.”
Richhart spoke during the public comments portion of the council meetings. Mayor Sue Catron said that before every meeting, she reads a statement saying, in part: "Individuals will be limited to 3 minutes of speaking time and the cumulative total of all comments from the public shall not exceed 5 minutes." Preference is given to Tahlequah residents, and neither the mayor nor the councilors are permitted to discuss the topic brought up by the speaker.
Catron said that while city ordinances don't specify what can and can't be said, it's likely Police Chief Nate King or another officer would escort a speaker from the chamber if the comments were "off the charts" or the person posed a physical danger.
Galdamez said he's concerned, however, with the effect erroneous public statements will have on the community.
In March, he said the virus was mutating into variants that are more contagious. The virus is constantly evolving, and that can hamper the protective mechanisms that have been established, he said.
“In other words, the Delta variant seems to have begun to develop an ability to avoid or to negate the effect of some of the antibodies we have against this disease. It’s not an overwhelming trait of it, but it’s there,” he said.
The doctor said that to really quash the virus, at least 70-90 percent of the population needs immunity.
“The very people who are speaking so vehemently against the vaccine are the very people who are promoting this disease and allowing this thing to mutate into something horrible,” he said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long is head of the Crisis Task Force Team, which met Monday for the first time in months. Group members were informed on the number of cases and hospital capacity.
“Northeastern Health System reported the peak was July 26 in both Oklahoma and in Cherokee County,” said Long. “The average number of new cases is 174 per county, per day. All cases to date, to be admitted, have not been vaccinated.”
There has been an uptick in vaccine rates, with 98,000 new doses administered across the state. Forty-one percent of Oklahomans have been vaccinated to date. COVID-19 testing and vaccines are available at all NHS clinics, at no cost.
“Cherokee Nation has stated they have also seen a high number of cases as well. They have placed a tent in front of [W.W. Hastings Hospital] for testing and to increase testing availability. They also stated vaccines and testings are relatively available, and to please call and make an appointment if possible,” said Long.
Both hospital officials said masks are required and visitation is limited.
Mayor Sue Catron added that hospitals are managing their way through with the current numbers, even as those are increasing.
“They did reiterate that those who have been admitted to the hospitals in Cherokee County, none with the vaccination have been admitted,” said Catron. “That is a positive, and so from that, they feel confident in encouraging people to get the vaccination.”
As of Aug. 3, the state reported 3,422,699 total doses of vaccine had been administered, with 1,582,479 series completions. The state has not updated those figures since July 28.
The mayor said the city doesn't intend to enforce masks at this time, but is still urging people to wear them.
The CDC reported Tuesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
“The best thing [people who aren’t vaccinated] can do is to try to avoid being around anybody that might give this to them. It’s fairly safe outdoors, but even then, masking is probably prudent for somebody who is not protected against the disease,” said Galdamez.
The common symptoms of this variant include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat – just like the common cold or allergies.
“In most people, for that vast majority of people, it’s still a relatively mild disease. The Delta variant, unlike the original virus that emerged, has the ability to seemingly inflict younger people," he said. "I think the presentation is largely the same; it’s not more lethal, and it’s not killing more people, but it has the potential to infect more people because it’s more contagious."
