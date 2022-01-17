Passport fees see increase, but locals still obtaining them

In December 2021, the U.S. The Department of State announced that Americans will be paying a little more for passports, which will affect local residents interested in traveling out of the country this year.
"This month in January, we have processed 33 passports this month already. Last year in January, we only had 27," said Lisa Foreman, Cherokee County deputy clerk.
And the month is only halfway through. An influx of passports this time of year may signify that locals are interested in traveling abroad for spring break. Some anticipate that omicron numbers will have subsided by then, which will increase the appeal of international travel. Passports may also be an option for those who haven't yet gotten their Real IDs.
To acquire a passport, applicants should expect to wait eight to 11 weeks, but they can pay extra to have their passports expedited.
Adults applying for a first-time passport book or a renewal will pay $130, up from the $110 from before. For children under age 16, that number has increased to $100 from $80. They must be renewed every 10 years.
Passport books are required for all international travel by air. To enter the U.S. at a land border, such as to Canada, Mexico, or the Caribbean and Bermuda, Americans can use a passport card, which costs $30. Passport books and cards cost $160. For a minor, passport cards cost $15 and a passport book and card are available $115.
An application fee costs $35 and is applied to all transactions, except for an adult passport card for anyone who currently has a valid passport book. Those who do not have a passport book can save $35 by combining their purchase order of a passport book and a passport card.
The State Department will also charge optional fees, such a $60 for expedited service - $18.32 for delivery in one or two days, and $150 for a file search, which is necessary when an applicant is unable to present evidence of U.S. citizenship, verify a previously issued U.S. passport, or if he or she requires a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. Applicants must submit Form DS-11 and a written request to file a request for a search.
"We really have seen a lot of applications. But are they going to be able to travel?" asked Foreman.
She said some people are picking up passports with no intention of traveling internationally, because they believe acquiring a passport is easier than furnishing an Oklahoma Real ID, which is required of airlines.
"When you come in here, if you have all your documents and copies made, it takes 15 minutes or less to do the application in the office. It is helpful if they have their documents completed along with their payment," said Foreman.
She said it is common for people to forget to bring a personal check or money order. The county clerk does not accept cash or card payments for passports, so she encourages customers to remember to bring a proper form of payment.
"It's helpful if they don't come in with the whole family. Split it up. It will get hectic. Give it some time," she said.
Learn more
Additional information about passports, including a downloadable application, is available at https://travel.state.gov.
