Passport process a little slower now due to pandemic

Even though many people probably aren’t using theirs at the moment, September is still National Passport Awareness Month, and a good time to review how to get one.
Deputy Clerk Blake McCarter has worked in the Cherokee County District Court Clerk's office for 13 years, and he said the pandemic has slowed down the number of applications being submitted. During pre-pandemic times, according to District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels, the number of people applying for passports remained steady.
“During the spring and summer months, it gets pretty busy,” she said. “A lot of them are wanting to get them for future travels. People are still going to travel, especially since they’ve been cooped up.”
Two passport options are available: the card and the book.
“A typical cruise family will come in to get the cards. They’re for ports of sea and driving across borders,” said McCarter. “Those who plan on flying will get the books.”
The books are $110 for each adult and $80 for a child under 16. The cards are $30 for an adult, and $15 for a child under 16. There is a $35 processing fee per application. Either one is valid for 10 years for an adult.
Some reasons locals apply for a passport, according to McCarter, are for vacations, to visit family, or for work. He hasn’t heard anyone specifically mention the REAL ID issue.
According to Rousey-Daniels, some of the most common issues applicants face when they arrive to apply are not having the correct required paperwork; not having a certified copy of a birth certificate, or having an unacceptable photo. The Court Clerk's Office does not take or print photographs.
Rousey-Daniels said the applications list every item that is required, and if a person needs assistance, her staff will try to help as much as they can.
McCarter added that applicants should be aware that two checks or money orders will be required. One is for the application fee, which is sent to the U.S. Department of State, and the other is a $35 processing fee for the Court Clerk's Office. The office isn’t required by the state to be a passport acceptance agency, and even though it takes work to be certified, the status brings extra funding to the office.
It may take a new acceptance agent two or three days to get through the required coursework, while a renewal can take a day. Each agent takes an exam every year, and the office is inspected about every year and a half, according to McCarter.
“It’s tedious stuff. They are very detailed,” he said.
McCarter said many U.S. Postal Service branches will have and submit the applications, but Tahelquah’s does not.
“They used to have copies of the application, but don’t anymore. We can’t accept a photocopy of the application,” he said.
Items needed to fulfill the application process are: proof of American citizenship; proof of identity and a photocopy of that proof; a recent color 2- by 2- inch passport photograph; and the application. Those who fill out the application before going to the office should not sign it until told. All applicants, including minors, must appear in person.
Those considering submitting a passport application soon at the Cherokee County District Court Clerk's office, 213 W. Delaware St. Room 302, can do so between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Temperature checks will be done in the Cherokee County Courthouse lobby and masks are required in the building.
Agents don’t know how long it will take for an applicant to receive a passport. McCarter said before the pandemic, it was about three to four weeks, but he hears the time is pretty lengthy at present.
Learn more
Additional information about passports, including a downloadable application, is available at https://travel.state.gov.
