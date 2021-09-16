Pastor launches series to promote healing by talking about tough issues

Rev. Tammy Schmidt of First Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah was inspired to launch a new talk series in response to lingering sadness she has witnessed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schmidt most recently met with Tahlequah area residents on Sept. 15 to discuss “Taboo: Subjects about Faith and Grief.” She's providing this series as a resource to help reduce stress, which she says has increased in Cherokee County in recent years.
“It's a loss of routine – a loss that doesn’t have a name, but you feel it nonetheless. One of the things when we are dealing with grief is that we pretend it doesn’t exist, and then it comes out sideways,” said Schmidt.
By sideways, she means that anger, sadness, and frustration people feel are not always a direct result of what triggered the emotion. Digging deeper, emotions build upon themselves over time, and when left unaddressed, they are easily ignited.
“One of the biggest things I’ve seen is grief that is expressed as anger. Grief sometimes can be nonspecific. There are multiple ways we are expressing existential grief, which is feeling the weight of the world on our shoulders without being able to pinpoint the source,” she said.
For her, blaming grief on COVID-19 is accurate, but not helpful, because it is important to parse out non-specific grief before moving forward.
As a faith leader, she uses scriptures to guide her discussions, and she believes many of life’s worries can be addressed by turning toward God, but she said that over the years, many have gone to faith leaders, and not received the answers they have desired.
“Many faith traditions don’t know how to deal or address issues of grief. Many pastors have said, ‘Just have faith.’ Those answers aren’t working anymore. Having the lens of faith means we are going to explore the topic of lament,” said Schmidt.
She uses the Psalms to teach about lament, because they address the topic. In many passages, the authors express their belief. To Schmidt, it shows God is concerned about matters of sadness.
“Lament is not whining. Lament is talking to God in a way that is real and honest. Lament is an opportunity to confess to God the things that weigh on our hearts. It's also a reflecting pool. It’s a space where we can come to the edge of the waters where we have contributed to part of what is holding back the loss and grief,” she said.
She also cited John 11:35, the shortest scripture in the Bible, which reads, “Jesus wept.” Mary and Martha summoned Jesus, who did not immediately come to heal their brother, Lazarus. When he arrived, Martha said that had he come, her brother would not have died.
“That kind of lament is so healthy with a relationship with God. You understand that God is not Santa. That means he’s not giving us our every wish. He doesn’t promise we'll be saved from suffering and pain,” she said.
For Schmidt, to lament is not only natural, but it is godlike, and it is important for those who are suffering to take time to feel sad.
“That is what transforms us in our walk with God. It is expressing and giving the permission to express ourselves and to feel sad,” she said.
Check it out
Schmidt will finish out her series on Sept. 22 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Too Fond of Books. Anyone who wishes to attend is welcome. For information, call 918-456-2271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.