October is Church Safety and Security Month, and some local churches are packing more than just worshipers these days.
Churches used to stay open 24/7 in a time when they weren't targeted by gun violence. However, churches these days find they need to safeguard themselves against shooters, thieves, and vandals.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said six officers work part-time security at churches. One of them is Detective Elden Graves, who works security for 29 Eleven Church.
John Rozell, pastor of Barber Baptist Church, said his congregation has a plan of action and designated people who are on a security team. He said the team includes some who carry concealed weapons.
"We are going to have a training this fall, so we'll have more folks to carry and [they are] provided insurance," Rozell said.
A few years ago, churches and places of worship were targeted by armed men. In 2019, a man shot and killed two people during a service before the church security team shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident was over within six seconds, thanks to the armed security team.
Rozell said deadly targets in places of worship played a role in why his church formed the security team.
"Absolutely - and to be honest, I never would've even thought about it until these church shootings started taking place," Rozell said. "I'm the leader or shepherd there. I'm responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone who comes in there."
King, who himself is a pastor, said all off-duty security jobs must be approved by him, and officers are the ones who have to request those jobs.
"Whether employed by a church or not, off-duty officers tend to always be cognizant of their surroundings," King said. "One of our assigned trainings for October is, 'Off-duty, Safe and Secure,' which is entirely about off-duty intercession of criminal acts."
According to the Department of Homeland Security, 95 percent of active shooters don't stop until someone who is armed arrives, and puts an end to the incident.
It's imperative to have a safety plan of action in the event of an unfortunate incident, King said. Church staff are encouraged to assign roles, create a single entrance into the church, monitor doors and lots, and invite local law enforcement to identify troubled spots.
