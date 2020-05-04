TULSA - Enrollment for Pathways Adult Learning Center full-time online learning is currently open for individuals with intellectual disabilities 16 years of age or older.
Pathways is temporarily eliminating enrollment criteria, so anyone can enjoy virtual classes. Students from throughout the U.S. and one student in South Korea are already accessing classes.
In April, Pathways offered free part-time online classes. Classes including money math, book club, Bible study, music, and cooking can be accessed through Zoom. Out of concern for the safety of students, their families, volunteers, and staff Pathways has made the decision to keep their physical location closed through the end of May.
Pathways will operate full-time classes starting the first week of May with discounted enrollment costs. Pathways will also offer scholarships to those in need. Including, for the first-time, full scholarships thanks to the generosity of donors during the first weeks of April.
"We don't want cost to be a barrier for students, but especially now with social options limited," said Katie Groke, communications manager.
Families are seeing the impact. To learn more or apply, visit www.pathwaysok.org/program/ or call 918-859-0060.
