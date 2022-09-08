September is National Piano Month, and local pros are sharing their notes for those wanting to make this instrument their forte.
Dana Waters owns The Music Room, which she said is Tahlequah's only music performance studio.
"My first recital was Dec. 18, 2005, when I started working at Farinelli-Sage Productions,” said Waters. “The following year, when they closed, I opened my own studio, The Music Room, and have produced the Winter Wonderful and Spring Fling recitals every year since 2005.”
Waters has only missed one recital: the 2020 Spring Fling. She teaches several instruments, including the piano.
“Teaching is a calling I knew I had, but avoided because of the responsibility,” she said. “Now I can't imagine life without teaching.”
Waters said her goal is to bust the myth of choosing between being able to read music and “playing by ear,” as pianists do both. According to Waters, each method has its own benefits, based on the music being played.
“Depending on the genre and what your own goals and satisfaction are when it comes to chasing the song — or the tune or the soloing —transcribed music provides the means,” she said. “Here I am some 120 years later, playing Debussy’s "First Arabesque" from an original pressing, and I didn't have to seek someone to show me how.”
Other genres, she said, are improvisational or passed down through the culture, like American blues music. Those pieces aren't necessarily written down.
“This is when the ‘fake books’ and ‘real books' began to appear. They included the chord changes and the leadsheet,” said Waters. “The rest is up to you.”
Waters offers private lessons at her studio and instructed a trio of young siblings on Aug. 31: 8-year-old twins Mattie and James Nimmo and 5-year-old Emmy Nimmo.
In regard to when a child can start learning piano, Waters gave her view, prefacing that she holds a degree in performance, not early education.
“My experience teaching is that if a child shows interest, get them started. Someone as little as Emmy Nimmo can learn to read and she is already reading rhythms. I start with rhythm first and then move to melody,” said Waters. “Honestly, students are all different and have different strengths and weaknesses.”
Waters said experience allows her to meet kids where they are.
“I tell the kids all the time, piano is hard, and you are going to make mistakes. Let the mistakes go,” she said. “Unlike adulting, where mistakes cost you money, mistakes made while learning the piano are free.”
Waters believes sharing the gift of music is a great joy.
“For those listening, it is a gift, and for the performer, having an audience is a blessing,” she said.
Waters loves the piano because it allows musicians to play any type of music in the world, with one exception.
“Except, of course, those scale systems that use one-fourth steps and one-eighth steps,” said Waters. “The piano is on a half-step scale, each key is a half step, like each fret of the guitar is a half step.”
This is case in most Western music, for which the piano has been a staple for centuries. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the piano or “pianoforte” was invented around the year 1700 by Bartolomeo Cristofori, described as a harpsichord-like instrument with hammers, dampers, two keyboards and a four-octave range.
For those unfamiliar piano mechanics, Farren Mayfield, artistic instructor of music at Northeastern State University, provided a basic explanation.
“Most pianos contain hammers that strike sets of strings when you press the keys,” said Mayfield. “Pianos are capable of a wide dynamic range, from very soft to very loud. There are also pedals, which sustain or mute the sound.”
Mayfield has played the piano 30 years and has taught for 20 years.
For adults learning piano for the first time, Farren said finding a local teacher or looking up educational videos on the internet are good places to start.
“There are more resources available than ever before,” he said. “Finding a good teacher will help you progress efficiently past the early levels.”
But how much practice does it take to become proficient?
“The key here is daily practice, even if it's only 30 minutes per day, which is a good starting goal,” said Farren. “Intermediate and advanced students require much more time per day at the instrument.”
Waters has some advice for those just starting out.
“Chase the song until you catch it,” she said. “Patience and steady practice will get you to a comfortable reading or playing level."
