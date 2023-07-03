As dusk fell over Tahlequah on July 1, rockets blasted off and set the sky aglitter for Cherokee Nation’s annual Community Fireworks Show.
Hundreds of spectators from near and far piled into their vehicles Saturday evening to find a spot in or around Cherokee Springs Plaza, where the fireworks set off around 9 p.m. Before the big event, families chatted amongst themselves and children played games in the fields around the casino.
The crowd hushed as the first trail of light made its way into the sky and exploded into a dazzling pinwheel of color, at which spectators cheered. With each blast and shower of sparkles, the show garnered many “oohs” and “ahhs” from its attendees. This is the second year in a row the tribe has held its public firework show at Cherokee Springs Plaza. Many visitors are regulars to the annual display, like local resident Makiya Deerinwater.
Deerinwater was unsure how many times she has attended the fireworks show but remembers when it used to be held near the old rodeo and old casino.
“I truly enjoyed this year’s show. What I enjoyed most about it was the fireworks appeared to be bigger and brighter,” said Deerinwater.
The new centralized spot allowed viewers to see the show from miles away, although many stationed themselves in the plaza’s parking lots and across the street.
“I also enjoyed being able to not travel far for it as I lived closed by,” said Deerinwater. “I hope next year’s [show] is as enjoyable as this one or even better!”
