Patrol districts in the city not only help law enforcement officers, but they also help the community.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said there are three districts in the city limits, and those were designed by population density.
“Our District 1 is the northwest quadrant of the city. If you’re driving toward Northeastern State University on Muskogee Avenue, basically everything to your left and north of Choctaw Street is District 1,” King said.
District 2 involves the same parameters, just on the east side of Tahlequah, and District 3 includes everything south of Choctaw Street.
Officers are usually assigned to the district they’ll be patrolling for the duration of their shift.
“Some supervisors assign districts every day, other shifts allow officers to pick based on seniority,” King said.
Some officers have their preference on which district they patrol, and King said those who have been assigned to District 3 have less residential ground to canvas.
“Those districts are really more for patrolling than they are for report taking. The reason you want those districts is so you have have some structured-ness to yourself, as far as where you’re patrolling Tahlequah,” said King.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said patrol deputies are not relegated to any area in the county.
“The two that work the Corps shifts where they patrol the lake parks and the river parks, they’re in areas. But as far as a patrol deputy, they’re free to roam and patrol,” Chennault said.
Law enforcement agencies use what is called the GEO Safe System, by which they can be tracked.
“They’re assigned calls by proximity, so whoever is closest and not busy. We don’t do districts like Tahlequah PD does,” the sheriff said.
Chennault said there aren’t enough deputies on each shift to assign certain area of the county, although that was the case around 2015.
“If we had more people, we could probably break it up; north and south, east and west. We tried it when our evening shift had a lot more people on it, because we didn’t have as many on the days or nights,” he said.
King said assigning officers to each district balances out TPD’s patrol and allows each officer the opportunity to learn the people who are living in each zone.
“We don’t have the manpower for someone to stay in District 1 for four months at a time. But it does put an officer for a quicker response and for better patrol in each area of Tahlequah,” King said.
