Patrols to be beefed up as July 4 visitors begin to arrive

Many local residents plan to stay in the area for the holiday weekend, as tourists begin making their way to the Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, and Tahlequah.
Alex McBride, marketing manager for Tour Tahlequah, projected a larger influx of visitors due to higher gas prices and people wanting to stay closer to home.
“Visitors can expect the river to be at a very good level for floating this weekend. Additionally, Lake Tenkiller has gone back down to normal level. Both the river and lake are going to be in good shape and offer a welcome relief from the Oklahoma heat,” McBride said.
Tour Tahlequah encourages locals and tourists to experience shopping, dining, and sightseeing during the day. Several fireworks displays are slated in the evenings.
Cherokee Nation will put on a fireworks display at Cherokee Springs by Cherokee Casino Tahlequah on Friday, July 1. The show will start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.
Sequoyah State Park was slated to host Independence Day events on Saturday, July 2, but officials announced the fireworks show has been canceled due to “unfortunate circumstances.”
Other festivities start at noon, and run throughout the day into the evening. Events include a cornhole tournament, basketball, tennis, and food trucks. The Paul Holt Band will play from 7 p.m. to dusk. Other events include swimming and horseback riding, and the park is inviting the community to spend the night camping. The park features boat rentals, including kayaks.
On Monday, July 4, The Greater Tenkiller Area Association will stage a fireworks display at Tenkiller State Park. Fireworks will go off on the south end of the park by the lagoons.
Falcon Floats will also put on a fireworks display July 2, which will be preceded by music.
Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association, said the downtown corridor typically sees a larger number of tourists who are taking a break from the lake and river during the holiday weekend.
“This year, Tahlequah Main Street is hosting our first Food Truck Friday on July 1, we expect this event to bring in a large crowd,” said Hale. “We have partnered with the Tahlequah Slingers to host a corn hole tournament. We will have music featuring Hunter Ragland and Stonegate Fence, bounce houses, yard games, face painting and of course food trucks.”
Hale said numerous downtown merchants will have booths on hand, and the food trucks will set up at 11 a.m., for lunch.
“All other activities are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. just in time to head to the Cherokee Nation firework show,” she said.
Area law enforcement officials are asking those partaking in water recreation to do so safely.
Grand River Dam Authority Police are urging recreationalists to enjoy the river, but to be smart while doing so.
"Of course, boating, and floating, safe, smart, and sober is the best way to promote fun outings on the water," said GRDA Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "However, there are several other things you can do to make safety a priority while still enjoying your visit.”
GRDA Police ask river floaters to let commercial float operators know if there is anyone in their party who is a first-time floater.
“They must be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the group in a raft where there is a lesser chance for capsizing,” Alberty said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies, investigators, and administrators will be on patrol throughout the entire weekend.
Two units with CCSO will be on the south end of the lake, as they have been every holiday weekend.
“There will also be a couple of deputies working the Safe Oklahoma Overtime Grant this weekend. They maybe in the river area some,” said Chennault.
