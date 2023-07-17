On Monday, July 17, Tahlequah Public Library heated up the building when they picked up on an activity called “Hot Rocks.”
TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said participants took rocks and heated them to 200 degrees in the oven. After the rocks were hot and when adult supervision was in place, participants started coloring the rocks with crayons, which then melted from the heat.
“You just let them get hot, but you have to be careful, because rocks will explode, so don’t let them get too hot,” said Newton.
Newton said participants had to be careful when making this craft, as the rocks and/or wax could potentially burn the artist. The activity is for most ages, including adults.
The craft was a part of the Take ‘n’ Make activities the library has been hosting over the summer, and this was the last one for the season. Newton said the STEAM activity – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics – was undertaken mainly to give patrons something to do, since July is often the library’s slowest time.
Library Clerk Jane Adams said the Hot Rocks craft was a good activity for both kids and adults.
Adams said the library has offered several classes –both Make ‘n’ Take, and Take ‘n’ Make – over the summer, ranging from pinch pots to Fourth of July wreaths.
“[Patrons] like to come in and grab things and they can go home and do it with their families, because some of the adult programs you can do with their friends. [Maybe] you can’t have your kids or grandkids with you, but with the Take ‘N’ Make ones, you can do them with family or whoever you want,” said Adams.
Jeremy Jones, TPL branch manager, said Take ‘N’ Make activities allow families to do the crafts on their own time, especially when they cannot make it to the normally scheduled library events.
“We’re doing it as part of our summer reading program, and the [library] does a lot of Take ‘n’ Makes in the month of July that families can take and do together,” said Jones. “The theme is kindness, unity, friendship, and family, and so it goes with that theme.”
While the activity may help busy families find time to craft together, Jones said it also just fosters an environment of learning at home.
Jones said he hopes the activity will help participants learn in any way, shape, or form.
“I just hope they learn something,” said Jones. “I hope they get something out of it that they can use in the future, or they can share with their friends what they learned or with their teachers when they go back to school.”
What’s next
The Tahlequah Public Library will host a zine-making workshop for adults on July 18 at 5 p.m. Zines are small magazines that can be produced individually.
